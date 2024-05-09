Toll Brothers (TOL) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Toll Brothers (TOL) ended the recent trading session at $126.48, demonstrating a +1.96% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

The the stock of home builder has risen by 4.61% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's loss of 2.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.25%.

The upcoming earnings release of Toll Brothers will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 21, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.13, signifying a 44.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.52 billion, indicating a 0.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.71 per share and a revenue of $10 billion, signifying shifts of +10.92% and +0.06%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Toll Brothers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Toll Brothers possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Toll Brothers is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.11.

It's also important to note that TOL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 0.76 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

