Toll Brothers (TOL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed the most recent trading day at $62.15, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the home builder had gained 10.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 9.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TOL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.52, up 62.58% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.91 billion, up 14.46% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TOL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% higher within the past month. TOL is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, TOL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.04. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.04.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TOL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.