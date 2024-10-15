Toll Brothers (TOL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed the most recent trading day at $155.18, moving +1% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.01%.

The the stock of home builder has risen by 2.4% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Toll Brothers in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.30, signifying a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.15 billion, up 4.24% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.52 per share and a revenue of $10.63 billion, representing changes of +17.48% and +6.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.48% upward. Toll Brothers currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Toll Brothers is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.27.

We can also see that TOL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TOL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.