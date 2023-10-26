Toll Brothers (TOL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed the latest trading day at $69.26, indicating a +1.61% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the home builder had lost 6.99% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 7.43% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.35% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Toll Brothers in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.64, indicating a 22.06% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.78 billion, indicating a 25.09% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.91 per share and a revenue of $9.76 billion, signifying shifts of +19.82% and -5.06%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Toll Brothers currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Toll Brothers is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.72. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.85 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that TOL has a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

