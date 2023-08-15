Toll Brothers (TOL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed the most recent trading day at $81.39, moving +0.94% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the home builder had lost 2.53% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 0.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Toll Brothers as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 22, 2023. On that day, Toll Brothers is projected to report earnings of $2.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.47 billion, down 1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.61 per share and revenue of $9.33 billion, which would represent changes of +6.74% and -9.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Toll Brothers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Toll Brothers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.8.

Investors should also note that TOL has a PEG ratio of 0.69 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.