Toll Brothers (TOL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Toll Brothers (TOL) closed the most recent trading day at $71.33, moving +1.55% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the home builder had lost 0.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 2.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.76%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Toll Brothers as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Toll Brothers is projected to report earnings of $1.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.76 billion, up 12.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.70 per share and revenue of $10.35 billion, which would represent changes of +46.3% and +17.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.87% higher within the past month. Toll Brothers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Toll Brothers has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.24 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.84.

We can also see that TOL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.27. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

