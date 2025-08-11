Toll Brothers (TOL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Toll Brothers (TOL) closed at $124.18, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.45%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home builder had gained 4.14% lagged the Construction sector's gain of 5.69% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Toll Brothers will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 19, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post earnings of $3.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.85 billion, up 4.56% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.95 per share and a revenue of $10.93 billion, representing changes of -7.06% and +0.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Toll Brothers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Toll Brothers possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Toll Brothers has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.02 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.36, which means Toll Brothers is trading at a discount to the group.

One should further note that TOL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.32.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, finds itself in the bottom 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.