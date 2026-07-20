Toll Brothers (TOL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Toll Brothers (TOL) was down 2.53% at $146.94. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home builder had lost 3.15% was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 4.61% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Toll Brothers in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.9, marking a 22.25% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.6 billion, down 11.81% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.69 per share and revenue of $10.7 billion, indicating changes of -5.93% and -2.44%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toll Brothers should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Toll Brothers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Toll Brothers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.88. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.47.

It is also worth noting that TOL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 2.45 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.