Toll Brothers (TOL) Boosts Presence in Folsom Ranch, Charlotte

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL has been focusing on expanding reach in new and existing locations. To that end, it unveiled Regency at Folsom Ranch — an amenity-rich, 55+ active-adult community set — in California.



The community set, which is a collection of five new homes, will offer 15 new designs featuring single-story homes ranging from approximately 1,400-2,500 square feet with 2-3 bedrooms, 2-3.5 bathrooms and 2-2.5-car garages. Also, it will provide covered patios for luxury indoor-to-outdoor living.



Todd Callahan, division president of Toll Brothers in NC, said “Buyers will be able to choose from a variety of exquisite single-story plans with open-concept living areas, an abundance of windows to maximize views and light, and seamless indoor-to-outdoor living spaces. With luxury single-level living, resort-style amenities, and a full social calendar, there’s really nothing else like Regency at Folsom Ranch in this market.”



Apart from Regency at Folsom Ranch, Toll Brothers has opened its first luxury townhome community — Tremont Station — in Charlotte, N.C. Located in the heart of Charlotte’s vibrant South End, Tremont Station is a low-maintenance community comprised of 103 homes ranging from approximately 1,830-2,292 square feet.

Solid Expansion Spree & Favorable Housing Markets Bode Well

Toll Brothers has secured some of the most sought-after urban locations in the country, where land is scarce and approvals are not easy to obtain. The company has been expanding geographically via opening new communities and selective acquisitions.



Toll Brothers’ extensive geographic footprint and deep land position will allow it to grow its community count in fiscal 2021 and 2022, attributable to faster-than-anticipated sale of existing communities. Management is now targeting community count growth of 310 for third-quarter fiscal 2021 and 340 for fiscal 2021, which will reflect accelerating land acquisition and development to meet the resurgence in homebuyer demand.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Toll Brothers have gained 32.2% in the past six months compared with the industry's 14.2% rally. The upside is likely to continue, given accretive acquisitions, its focus on affordable luxury communities and solid housing market backdrop.



Owing to favorable housing market fundamentals, Toll Brothers has witnessed a rise in consumer demand, which in turn drove new orders. For second-quarter fiscal 2021, its net signed contracts or orders were up 84.9% year over year. Also, backlog grew 57.2% year over year to 10,104 homes.



New single-family homes’ demand has seen a v-shaped recovery throughout the country and Toll Brothers is not an exception. A combination of lower interest rates and rising need for more work-at-home space positively impacted affordability, thereby helping the company to deliver solid performance.

Zacks Rank

Toll Brothers — which shares space with PulteGroup, Inc. PHM, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. MDC and D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI in the same industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.



You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.



Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.