Toll Brothers Reports Preliminary Quarter-to-date Net Signed New Home Contract Results

(RTTNews) - Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) reported that, from August 1 through September 15, 2020, net signed contracts increased 110% year-over-year to 1,678 homes, compared with 800 homes, last year. Average monthly per-community demand increased 114% to 3.6 contracts-per-community from 1.7, last year. The company attributed the accelerated buyer demand to a number of factors, including historically low interest rates, and a continued undersupply of homes.

Douglas Yearley, Jr., CEO, said: "The strong demand in our third quarter has continued into mid-September of our fourth quarter throughout our twenty-four states and across our product lines and price points. We continue to raise prices to manage the pace of growth, offset rising costs, and maximize profitability."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.