Markets
TOL

Toll Brothers Q1 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $96.5 million or $0.76 per share, up from $56.9 million or $0.41 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $1.56 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.47 per share on revenues of $1.35 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward, Toll Brothers expects second-quarter deliveries of about 2,175 homes with an average price of between $785,000 and $805,000. The company said delivery guidance for the second quarter reflects the slower COVID-19 impacted sales environment of mid-March through May 2020.

For the full year 2021, Toll Brothers expect deliveries of between 10,000 and 10,400 homes with an average price of between $790,000 and $810,000.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TOL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More