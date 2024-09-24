News & Insights

TOL

Toll Brothers Partners With Sunrun To Provide Solar Power To Toll Brothers Homes

September 24, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL), a luxury homes builder, announced partnership with Sunrun Inc., home solar and storage services company, to provide solar power and storage to Toll Brothers homes.

As per the agreement, Sunrun will serve as a "one-stop shop" to provide solar as a standard feature in all Toll Brothers communities in California. Sunrun solar products could also be offered with Toll Brothers homes in additional markets as an option or as a standard feature financed with the home.

"Toll Brothers already offers solar power options in a number of additional markets nationwide, including Massachusetts, Nevada, Arizona, and more," said Seth Ring, Executive Vice President of Toll Brothers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

