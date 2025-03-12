Toll Brothers Opens New Phase of Luxury Home Sites at Dunham Pointe in Cypress, Texas

Toll Brothers announces new luxury home sites in Cypress, Texas, with unique designs and prices starting in the upper $500,000s.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers, Inc. has announced the opening of a new phase of 27 home sites in the Toll Brothers at Dunham Pointe - Select Collection community located in Cypress, Texas. This phase features 60-foot-wide home sites with six distinct architectural designs, with home prices starting in the upper $500,000s. The one- and two-story homes vary in size from approximately 3,000 to over 3,700 square feet, offering 4 to 6 bedrooms and 3 to 5 bathrooms. The community, designed to promote a family-friendly atmosphere, includes amenities such as trails, swimming pools, and a clubhouse, and is served by the Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District. Potential homebuyers can customize their homes at the Toll Brothers Design Studio, with quick move-in options available as early as June 2025. Interested buyers can visit the Sales Center at 20419 Via Casa Laura Drive for more information.

Potential Positives

Opening a new phase of 27 home sites in the Toll Brothers at Dunham Pointe community indicates strong demand for luxury homes in the Cypress, Texas area.

The introduction of six unique home designs and multiple architectural styles enhances the appeal of the community to a diverse range of home buyers.

The community offers exceptional amenities, including trails, swimming pools, and a clubhouse, promoting an attractive lifestyle for potential residents.

Toll Brothers' ability to provide Designer Appointed quick move-in homes with imminent availability showcases their commitment to meeting buyer needs promptly.

Potential Negatives

Home prices starting in the upper $500,000s may be perceived as unaffordable for a significant portion of potential buyers, potentially limiting market reach.

The press release does not mention any specific marketing strategies or targeted demographics, which may indicate a lack of clear focus on how to attract buyers in a competitive market.

There is no mention of sustainability or energy-efficient options for the homes, which are increasingly important considerations for buyers in the luxury market.

FAQ

What is Toll Brothers at Dunham Pointe - Select Collection?

Toll Brothers at Dunham Pointe - Select Collection is a luxury home community in Cypress, Texas, featuring 27 new home sites.

What are the home prices starting at Dunham Pointe?

Home prices in the Dunham Pointe community start in the upper $500,000s.

What amenities are offered at Dunham Pointe?

Dunham Pointe offers pools, miles of trails, a clubhouse, and access to quality schools in the area.

What types of homes are available at Toll Brothers?

The community features one-and two-story homes with 4 to 6 bedrooms and options for various architectural styles.

When can buyers move into Designer Appointed homes?

Designer Appointed quick move-in homes will be available with move-in dates as early as June 2025.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS C. JR. YEARLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $15,507,487 .

. MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,140 shares for an estimated $2,181,669 .

. PAUL E SHAPIRO sold 3,837 shares for an estimated $514,697

JOHN A MCLEAN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $151,100

CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 312 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 404 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CYPRESS, Texas, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Toll Brothers, Inc.



(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of a new phase of 27 home sites in its



Toll Brothers at Dunham Pointe - Select Collection



community in Cypress, Texas. This highly anticipated new phase features 60-foot-wide home sites, offering six unique home designs with various architectural styles in the Dunham Pointe master plan. Home prices start in the upper $500,000s.







Toll Brothers at Dunham Pointe - Select Collection



offers one- and two-story homes ranging from approximately 3,000 to over 3,700 square feet of living space with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages. Exterior designs include Classic, Farmhouse, Hill Country, and Transitional options.













“This community provides home buyers with exceptional amenities and luxury home designs – all of which come together to create an exciting lifestyle that is unmatched in the desirable Cypress area,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. Located off Highway 290 and Grand Parkway, Dunham Pointe provides residents with an exceptional living experience throughout its 1,327 acres. The community is designed to bring families and friends closer together with miles of trails around lakes, multiple swimming pools, and a community clubhouse. Children may attend school in the Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District.





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the



Toll Brothers Design Studio



. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Designer Appointed quick move-in homes are also available in this community with move-in dates as early as June 2025.





The Sales Center and model home are located at 20419 Via Casa Laura Drive in Cypress, Texas. For more information on



Toll Brothers at Dunham Pointe - Select Collection



and Toll Brothers communities throughout Houston, call (833) 289-8655 or visit



TollBrothers.com/Houston



.







About Toll Brothers







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |



ameck@tollbrothers.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e140a5ff-6e44-486a-a3f8-b24b321ffa20







Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.