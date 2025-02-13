Toll Brothers Opens Hearthfield Community in Collegeville, Pennsylvania with Luxury Home Offerings

Toll Brothers opens Hearthfield community in Collegeville, offering luxury homes with various designs and pricing from mid-$900,000s.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers, Inc. has announced the opening of Hearthfield, a new luxury home community in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, featuring 54 single-family homes designed on cul-de-sacs. The Sales Center and a model home are now open for visitors. Hearthfield offers a range of two- or three-story home designs, boasting modern architecture with floor plans between 3,029 and 3,672+ square feet, including 4 to 5 bedrooms and 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms. Homes are priced starting in the mid-$900,000s and include options for quick move-in homes available by May 2025. The community is located within the Spring-Ford Area School District and provides home buyers access to a Design Studio for personalization options. This development joins other Toll Brothers communities in Montgomery County, framed as a prime choice for families seeking luxury and convenience.

Potential Positives

Opening of Hearthfield community in Collegeville, Pennsylvania enhances Toll Brothers' market presence and offers luxury home options.

Quick move-in homes available as early as May 2025 cater to buyers looking for immediate occupancy.

Community features modern architecture and a variety of spacious home designs, appealing to diverse buyer needs.

Located within the prestigious Spring-Ford Area School District, Hearthfield will attract families prioritizing education and quality living.

Potential Negatives

Homes in Hearthfield are priced from the mid-$900,000s, which may limit potential buyers to a wealthier demographic and could impact overall sales volume.

The announcement of quick move-in homes suggests a need to attract buyers immediately, potentially indicating slower than expected sales in the luxury market.

FAQ

Where is the new Toll Brothers community Hearthfield located?

Hearthfield is located in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, within the prestigious Spring-Ford Area School District.

What types of homes are available in Hearthfield?

Hearthfield offers spacious two- or three-story single-family homes ranging from 3,029 to over 3,672 square feet.

When can buyers move into Hearthfield homes?

Quick move-in homes are available for delivery as early as May 2025.

What amenities does the Toll Brothers Design Studio offer?

The Design Studio allows buyers to personalize their homes with a range of selections supported by professional Design Consultants.

What is the starting price for homes in Hearthfield?

Homes in Hearthfield are priced from the mid-$900,000s.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS C. JR. YEARLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 212,584 shares for an estimated $32,000,793 .

. MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 63,813 shares for an estimated $9,116,108 .

. ROBERT PARAHUS (President & COO) sold 6,900 shares for an estimated $1,018,423

PAUL E SHAPIRO sold 3,837 shares for an estimated $514,697

WENDELL E. PRITCHETT sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $442,169

JOHN A MCLEAN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $151,100

CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 225 shares for an estimated $28,321.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 314 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 387 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Toll Brothers, Inc.



(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest community,



Hearthfield



, located in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. This Toll Brothers neighborhood offers 54 single-family home sites and is exceptionally designed so that every home is situated on a cul-de-sac. The Sales Center and model home are now open at 304 Grayson Court in Collegeville.





Located within the prestigious Spring-Ford Area School District,



Hearthfield



offers a variety of spacious two- or three-story home designs by Toll Brothers. The impressive floor plans feature modern architecture and range from 3,029 to 3,672+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, flexible living spaces, basements, and two-car garages.





“We are excited to unveil Hearthfield, a community that embodies the perfect blend of luxury and tranquility,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania.





“Hearthfield is an ideal location for families seeking both convenience and a high-quality lifestyle.”













Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the flagship



Toll Brothers Design Studio



located in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





For those looking to move sooner,



Hearthfield



offers a selection of quick move-in homes available for delivery as early as May 2025. Toll Brothers quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features include a curated ensemble of fixtures and finishes selected by talented design professionals.





Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Montgomery County area include



Bellflower by Toll Brothers



,



Charterfield Landing



,



Regency at Waterside



, and



Stonebrook at Upper Merion



.





Homes in Hearthfield are priced from the mid-$900,000s. For more information on this Toll Brothers luxury single-family home new construction community, prospective home buyers are invited to call (855) 872-8205 or visit



TollBrothers.com/PA.

















About Toll Brothers







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.







From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.







Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |



ameck@tollbrothers.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b425b60-7fc7-41fc-b66c-73789b4aa93f









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a7f0a14-1cef-4e73-8c4e-b62c539a6c2c







Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.