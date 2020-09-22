Toll Brothers Net Orders More Than Double in First Half of Q4

Toll Brothers, Inc.’s TOL shares rose 5.1% on Sep 21, after it reported 110% year-over-year growth in net signed contracts for new homes for the first half of fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Sep 15, 2020).



Net new order activity during the said period rose to 1,678 homes from 800 homes in the comparable year-ago period. Average monthly per-community demand also increased a notable 114% year over year to 3.6 contracts per community from 1.7 a year ago.



The company witnessed a rise in demand throughout the 24 states served, and across product lines as well as price points. Especially, the South and Pacific region marked 170% and 165% growth in orders, respectively. Meanwhile, it is raising prices of homes to manage the pace of growth, offset rising costs and maximize profitability.



Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Toll Brothers said, “We attribute the accelerated buyer demand to a number of factors, including historically low interest rates, a continued undersupply of homes, and a growing desire for a home that can be personalized for today’s evolving lifestyles. Our luxury build-to-order business model is ideally suited to meet these trends.”



Notably, the company believes that it is well positioned for fiscal 2021 on the back of diversified product lines and well-located land.

Favorable Housing Markets Bode Well

Owing to favorable housing market fundamentals, Toll Brothers has witnessed a rise in consumer demand, which in turn drove new orders. For third-quarter fiscal 2020, its net signed contracts or orders were up 26.4% year over year. Also, backlog grew 5.8% year over year to 7,239 homes.







Shares of Toll Brothers have gained 44.5% in the past three months compared with the industry's 28.9% rally. The upside is likely to continue, given accretive acquisitions, its focus on affordable luxury communities and solid housing market backdrop.

