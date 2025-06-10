Toll Brothers Launches New Regency 55+ Active-Adult Home Designs for Sale in Chambers Creek, Willis, Texas

Toll Brothers launches new Regency 55+ homes in Willis, Texas, featuring luxury designs and active-adult amenities.

Toll Brothers, Inc. has announced the launch of its new Regency 55+ active-adult home designs for sale in the Chambers Creek master plan community in Willis, Texas, located just north of Houston. This marks Toll Brothers' first offering of Regency homes in the Houston area, featuring single-level luxury homes with modern designs. The homes, available in the Blossom and Riverside Collections, include options for 2 to 3 bedrooms and 2-3 car garages, with prices starting from the upper $300,000s. Toll Brothers emphasizes a personalized buying experience through their Design Studio and offers quick move-in homes. Chambers Creek also boasts resort-style amenities such as a pool, golf courses, and nature trails, and has been recognized as a top community for 2025. For active adults, these homes provide a blend of luxury and lifestyle, with access to community events and nearby entertainment options.

Toll Brothers has successfully launched its first Regency active-adult home designs in the Houston area, expanding its market presence to meet the demand for luxury homes targeted at 55+ buyers.

The Chambers Creek community has been recognized as one of the Top Communities in the Nation for 2025, positively highlighting the appeal and amenities of the development.

The homes feature modern, single-level designs that cater to the needs of active adults, aligning with current trends favoring convenience and lifestyle-oriented living.

Toll Brothers offers personalized home customization through its state-of-the-art Design Studio, enhancing customer satisfaction and engagement in the home-buying process.

Potential oversaturation of the luxury home market in the Houston area, especially targeting 55+ buyers, could lead to increased competition and pressure on sales.

The pricing of homes starting from the upper $300,000s may limit the buyer base in a potentially volatile economic climate.

The focus on luxury may alienate a segment of potential buyers seeking more affordable housing options in the area.

Where is the new Toll Brothers Regency community located?

The new Toll Brothers Regency community is located in Chambers Creek, Willis, Texas, just north of Houston.

What types of homes are available in the Regency collection?

The Regency collection features luxury single-level homes with 2 to 3 bedrooms and up to 3.5 bathrooms.

What amenities does Chambers Creek offer residents?

Chambers Creek offers resort-style amenities including a pool, golf course, tennis courts, private boat launch, and extensive nature trails.

What is the price range for homes in the Regency collection?

Homes in the Regency collection start from the upper $300,000s.

How can I learn more about Toll Brothers homes in Chambers Creek?

For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/Texas or call 833-289-8655.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,140 shares for an estimated $1,404,458

PAUL E SHAPIRO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,837 shares for an estimated $1,263,469 .

. CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 466 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/20/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

WILLIS, Texas, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Toll Brothers, Inc.



(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its new Regency 55+ active-adult home designs are now open for sale within the Chambers Creek master plan by Caldwell Communities, located just north of Houston in Willis, Texas. These new luxury single-level homes designs are the first Regency active adult offering from Toll Brothers in the Houston area. The



Toll Brothers Regency



Sales Center and model home are now open in Chambers Creek at 9835 Vista Ridge Circle in Willis, Texas.





The sophisticated new Toll Brothers Regency homes showcase convenient single-level living and modern open floor plans ideal for entertaining. The



Blossom Collection



and



Riverside Collection



offer open concept home designs on 45- and 70-foot-wide home sites, respectively, with 2 to 3 bedrooms, up to 3.5 bathrooms, and private 2- and 3-car garages. Homes are priced from the upper $300,000s.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the



Toll Brothers Design Studio



. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features will also be available at the community.













“We are excited to open our first Regency home designs in the Houston area, offering 55+ home shoppers an unparalleled opportunity to enjoy an active lifestyle in this beautiful, amenity-rich community,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “The Toll Brothers Regency homes offered in Chambers Creek feature the perfect mix of luxury and lifestyle, with stunning new single-level home designs and endless opportunities to enjoy life in the beautiful rolling hills just north of Houston.”





Chambers Creek has been recognized as one of the Top Communities in the Nation for 2025 by the Private Communities Registry, highlighting its exceptional lifestyle and amenities. Chambers Creek offers an array of resort-style master plan amenities including a resort-style pool, a private boat launch with reserved boat slips, a vineyard, a community garden, a nine-hole Tom Lehman golf course, an 18-hole putting course, pickleball and tennis courts, and extensive parks and nature trails. In addition, the community boasts an exclusive gated setting including controlled access with an attendant and a full-time Lifestyle Director to plan community events. Chambers Creek residents also enjoy convenient access to entertainment, live music, fine dining, and shopping in nearby Conroe and The Woodlands, as well as Interstate 45 and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.





Toll Brothers Regency active-adult homes and communities across the country are designed with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind, offering thoughtfully crafted homes tailored to residents aged 55 and older and access to resort-style amenities and social events that foster community engagement.





For more information on the Regency home designs offered in Chambers Creek, Toll Brothers home shoppers are invited to call 833-289-8655 or visit



TollBrothers.com/Texas



.







About Toll Brothers









Toll Brothers, Inc.



, a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |



ameck@tollbrothers.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33254ff2-f83f-4aa4-8d86-84bab2743fa3







Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)



