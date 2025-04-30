Toll Brothers Launches Luxury Townhome Community Marker Ridge in Irvington, NY

Toll Brothers announces the opening of Marker Ridge, a luxury townhome community in Irvington, NY, priced from $1.6 million.

Toll Brothers, Inc. has launched its new luxury community, Marker Ridge, in Irvington, New York, located close to the Hudson River. The community, featuring the newly decorated Ardsley model home, offers two-story townhomes with modern designs, 3 bedrooms, and 3.5 baths, starting at $1.6 million. Residents will benefit from low-maintenance living, with services for lawn care and snow removal included. Marker Ridge is ideally positioned near transit options and local amenities, and it serves the highly rated Irvington Union Free School District. Interested homebuyers can tour the model and quick move-in homes, with additional customization options available at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The community is designed for those seeking convenience and luxury in a desirable location. For more details, contact Toll Brothers or visit their website.

Potential Positives

Introduction of Marker Ridge community in a prestigious location of Westchester County, enhancing the company's footprint in a high-demand area.

Showcases luxury living with features designed to meet the needs of discerning home shoppers, likely appealing to a wealthy demographic.

Convenient access to local amenities, public transportation, and highly rated schools, which can increase the desirability of the community for potential buyers.

Quick move-in options with Designer Appointed Features available allows for immediate occupancy, catering to buyers seeking rapid settlement.

Potential Negatives

Homes are priced from $1.6 million, which may limit the potential buyer pool to wealthier individuals, potentially slowing sales volume.



Recent economic conditions, such as rising interest rates or inflation, could impact buyer demand for luxury real estate, suggesting a risk to the new community's profitability.



The mention of "quick move-in homes" may imply that demand is not as strong as anticipated, creating challenges for maintaining inventory levels and financial projections.

FAQ

What is the new community by Toll Brothers called?

The new community is called Marker Ridge, located in Irvington, New York.

Where is Marker Ridge located?

Marker Ridge is situated in Westchester County, just one mile from the Hudson River.

What types of homes are available at Marker Ridge?

Marker Ridge offers two-story townhomes with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 2-car garages.

What amenities does Marker Ridge offer residents?

Residents enjoy low-maintenance living, lawn care, snow removal, and proximity to shopping and dining.

When can buyers move into quick move-in homes?

Homebuyers can move into quick move-in homes as early as fall 2025.

IRVINGTON, N.Y., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Toll Brothers, Inc.





(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community,





Marker Ridge





, is now open in prestigious Westchester County just one mile from the Hudson River in Irvington, New York. The brand-new designer decorated Ardsley model home is now open daily for tours and showcases contemporary architecture and stunning interior design trends. Home shoppers are invited to tour the model home and quick move-in homes in the community, located at 6 Marker Ridge in Irvington.





Marker Ridge by Toll Brothers is an intimate enclave of two-story townhomes offering 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2-car garages, home offices, and basements with the option to finish. Homeowners will enjoy low-maintenance living with lawn care and snow removal provided. Homes are priced from $1.6 million.













“We are thrilled to introduce Marker Ridge, a community that offers luxury living in esteemed Westchester County,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New York. “With its prime location near the Hudson River and outstanding luxury features included in every home, Marker Ridge is designed to meet the needs of discerning home shoppers looking for a low-maintenance lifestyle, convenience, and sophistication.”





Marker Ridge is a commuter's dream with convenient access to the Irvington Metro-North Train Station less than a mile from the community, and a location just 9 miles from White Plains and 22 miles from Manhattan. Residents will also enjoy being walking distance to local shopping and dining on Irvington's Main Street and direct access to the Old Croton Aqueduct State Historic Trail from the community. Students will attend the highly rated Irvington Union Free School District, with all schools located less than a mile from the community.





Toll Brothers customers who select a build-to-order home will experience one-stop shopping at the





Toll Brothers Design Studio





. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home as early as fall 2025.





For more information on Marker Ridge by Toll Brothers, call



(866) 329-2001



or visit





MarkerRidgebyTollBrothers.com





.







About Toll Brothers







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit





TollBrothers.com





.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media |



215-938-8169



|





ameck@tollbrothers.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7527596-2f40-4b6c-a931-13f8fb1b4a2b









