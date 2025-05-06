Toll Brothers Launches 568 West, a New Luxury Townhome Community in West Midtown Atlanta

Toll Brothers announces the sale of 568 West, a luxury townhome community in West Midtown Atlanta, now open for tours.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers, Inc., the leading luxury home builder in the United States, has announced the launch of 568 West, a new townhome community in West Midtown Atlanta, now available for sale. This community features four-story townhomes with modern designs, exceeding 2,500 square feet, which include private rooftop terraces and two-car garages. Located at 568 Trabert Avenue, 568 West provides residents with easy access to nearby shops, restaurants, and entertainment options in a tranquil setting. Currently open for private tours by appointment, the homes are priced from the low $600,000s and offer designer-appointed features curated by professionals. Toll Brothers aims to offer homebuyers an exceptional lifestyle with this luxury community. For tours and additional information, interested buyers can call or visit their website.

Potential Positives

Toll Brothers has launched a new luxury townhome community, 568 West, in a prime location in West Midtown Atlanta, which may attract a strong interest from homebuyers looking for upscale living.

The townhomes feature modern design, private rooftop terraces, and garage spaces, appealing to high-end buyers with these desirable amenities.

The community's accessibility to vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment options enhances its attractiveness, making it a competitive offering in the luxury real estate market.

Toll Brothers' established reputation as the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, along with accolades from industry publications, adds credibility and prestige to the new development.

Potential Negatives

Potential concerns over pricing, as townhomes start from the low $600,000s, which may limit the market appeal given economic conditions affecting buyers' purchasing power.

Limited access to the community, as private tours are by appointment only, which could hinder public engagement and interest.

The press release lacks information on any competitive differentiation or unique selling points beyond luxury and location, which could affect market perception.

FAQ

What is 568 West in Atlanta?

568 West is a new luxury townhome community by Toll Brothers located in West Midtown Atlanta, now available for sale.

How much do the townhomes at 568 West cost?

The townhomes at 568 West are priced from the low $600,000s.

What features do the townhomes at 568 West offer?

The townhomes include modern floor plans, private rooftop terraces, and two-car garages.

How can I schedule a tour of 568 West?

Home shoppers can make an appointment by calling 888-686-5542 or visiting TollBrothers.com/GA.

Where is 568 West located in Atlanta?

568 West is situated at 568 Trabert Avenue, near Atlantic Station and West Midtown's vibrant shops and restaurants.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,140 shares for an estimated $1,404,458

PAUL E SHAPIRO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,837 shares for an estimated $1,263,469 .

. CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 379 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATLANTA, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Toll Brothers, Inc.





(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced





568 West





, a new luxury townhome community located in the heart of West Midtown Atlanta, is now selling. The public is invited to explore this new townhome community and beautifully designed quick move-in residences in one of midtown’s most desirable locations. The community, located at 568 Trabert Avenue in Atlanta, is now open for private tours by appointment only.





568 West offers a unique blend of luxury and accessibility, featuring modern floor plans and expertly designed features and fixtures. This collection of four-story townhomes includes thoughtfully designed floor plans spanning more than 2,500 square feet, private rooftop terraces, and two-car garages with every residence. Customers will enjoy easy access to the vibrant shops, restaurants, and entertainment of West Midtown just outside their doors.













"We are thrilled to invite home shoppers to explore our completed townhomes and experience the exceptional lifestyle this community offers first-hand," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "The prime Midtown location coupled with our luxurious townhome designs makes 568 West a standout option for those seeking the best of Atlanta living."





568 West is nestled away from the main road, providing a peaceful retreat while being moments from all that Atlanta has to offer. Residents will have access to the Waterworks Greenspace from Trabert Avenue and the new Reservoir Drive, with sweeping views of Buckhead, Midtown, and Downtown. The community is located less than a mile from Atlantic Station, making popular shopping and dining destinations easily accessible.





Home shoppers are encouraged to make an appointment to visit 568 West and discover the move-in ready and quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features that are available in the community. Toll Brothers homes with Designer Appointed Features include an elevated selection of fixtures and finishes curated by a professional Design Consultant.





The townhomes at 568 West are priced from the low $600,000s.





For more information and to make an appointment to tour the community, please call



888-686-5542



or visit



TollBrothers.com/GA



.







About Toll Brothers









Toll Brothers, Inc.



, a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.









Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |



ameck@tollbrothers.com











A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33421645-5449-4210-adf3-217dd79dba67







Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.