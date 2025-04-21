Toll Brothers to Launch Luxury Community Saltgrass at Heron Bay in Parkland, Florida, Summer 2025

Toll Brothers announces Saltgrass at Heron Bay, a new luxury home community in Parkland, Florida, opening summer 2025.

Toll Brothers, Inc. has announced the upcoming launch of its new luxury home community, Saltgrass at Heron Bay, in Parkland, Florida, set to open for sales in summer 2025. Located in the Heron Bay master plan, the community will feature 52 single-family homes ranging from 2,632 to over 4,000 square feet, with prices starting around $1.6 million. The homes will offer 3- or 4-car garages and spacious outdoor living options. Saltgrass at Heron Bay will provide a wealth of amenities, including renovated clubhouses, fitness centers, a resort-style swimming pool, and access to local beaches and shopping, all within a highly rated school district. Homebuyers can personalize their homes through the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Interested buyers can contact Toll Brothers for more information and to join the interest list.

Potential Positives

Toll Brothers is expanding its presence in Southeast Florida with the announcement of the luxurious Saltgrass at Heron Bay community, signaling strong market confidence.

The community will feature only 52 exclusive single-family homes, catering to high-demand luxury buyers in a desirable location.

The new development is positioned within a well-established master-planned community, offering extensive amenities that enhance its appeal to potential residents.

Home pricing starting from $1.6 million indicates a premium product offering, reflecting Toll Brothers' reputation as the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What is the location of Saltgrass at Heron Bay?

Saltgrass at Heron Bay is located at 11773 NW 70th Place in Parkland, Florida.

When will Saltgrass at Heron Bay open for sale?

The community is scheduled to open for sale in summer 2025.

What types of homes are available at Saltgrass at Heron Bay?

The community offers 52 single-family homes ranging from 2,632 to over 4,000 square feet.

What amenities will residents of Saltgrass at Heron Bay enjoy?

Residents will have access to clubhouses, dining, fitness centers, swimming pools, and sport courts.

How can potential buyers get more information about Saltgrass at Heron Bay?

Interested buyers can visit TollBrothers.com/FL or call (855) 776-8655 for more information.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,140 shares for an estimated $1,404,458

PAUL E SHAPIRO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,837 shares for an estimated $1,263,469 .

. CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 305 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 359 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/25/2024

PARKLAND, Fla., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Toll Brothers, Inc.





(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Southeast Florida community,





Saltgrass at Heron Bay





, is coming soon to the Heron Bay master plan in Parkland, Florida. This premier community of new construction homes, located at 11773 NW 70th Place in Parkland, is scheduled to open for sale in summer 2025.





Saltgrass at Heron Bay features luxurious homes, expansive home sites, and endless activities that come together to create an unparalleled lifestyle. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include just 52 single-family homes ranging from 2,632 to over 4,000 square feet, offering 3- or 4-car garages and oversized home sites perfect for outdoor living. Home pricing is anticipated to start from $1.6 million.













“Our new Saltgrass at Heron Bay community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established Heron Bay master-planned community and highly desirable Parkland area,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southeast Florida. “With large, open floor plans, unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, and extensive updated amenities, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in Parkland.”





Ideally situated within one of southeast Florida's most sought-after master-planned communities, Saltgrass at Heron Bay boasts extensive amenities including two newly renovated clubhouses, onsite dining, state-of-the-art fitness centers, a resort-style swimming pool, and sport courts. Residents will enjoy convenient public beach access, dining, shopping, parks, and major commuter routes. Children will attend school in the highly rated Broward County Public Schools district.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the





Toll Brothers Design Studio





. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Saltgrass at Heron Bay, home shoppers can call (855) 776-8655 or visit





TollBrothers.com/FL





.















About Toll Brothers







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit





TollBrothers.com





.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |





ameck@tollbrothers.com









Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ac4bbd2-5438-4d34-ab5a-f298dcff407f









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15e8fa48-6cd6-45f6-9fad-523192378f17







