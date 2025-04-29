Toll Brothers to Launch Clara Vista at Waterridge Community in Kyle, Texas in Fall 2025

Toll Brothers will launch Clara Vista at Waterridge, a luxury home community in Kyle, Texas, in fall 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers, Inc. has announced the upcoming launch of its new community, Clara Vista at Waterridge, in Kyle, Texas, anticipated to start sales in fall 2025. This luxurious community will feature single-family homes on large sites with Texas Hill Country views and resort-style amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor pool, and playground. Home designs will range from 3,150 to over 5,600 square feet, with prices starting in the mid-$800,000s for the Brook Collection and mid-$900,000s for the Spring Collection. Residents will benefit from a state-of-the-art Design Studio for personalized home selections and the community's location provides convenient access to shopping, dining, and Austin's entertainment options.

Potential Positives

Toll Brothers announced a new luxury home community, Clara Vista at Waterridge, adding to its presence in the growing Austin-area market.

The community will offer spacious home designs ranging from 3,150 to over 5,600 square feet with extensive amenities, appealing to a variety of home buyers.

Residents will enjoy exclusive access to resort-style amenities, including a clubhouse and outdoor pool, enhancing the lifestyle offering of the community.

Sales for the new community are anticipated to begin in fall 2025, indicating confidence in the market demand for luxury homes in the area.

Potential Negatives

Sales for the new community are not expected to begin until fall 2025, indicating a long wait for potential buyers in a competitive housing market.

The anticipated starting prices of mid-$800,000s and mid-$900,000s may limit the customer base, potentially excluding a large segment of homebuyers in the area.

In light of recent economic uncertainties, the luxury housing market may face challenges, raising concerns about the viability of new high-priced developments like Clara Vista at Waterridge.

FAQ

What is Clara Vista at Waterridge?

Clara Vista at Waterridge is a new luxury home community in Kyle, Texas, offering spacious homes and resort-style amenities.

When will sales begin for Clara Vista at Waterridge?

Sales for Clara Vista at Waterridge are anticipated to begin in fall 2025.

What types of homes will be available in Clara Vista?

The community will feature two collections of single-family homes ranging from 3,150 to over 5,600 square feet.

What amenities will residents enjoy at Clara Vista?

Residents will have access to a clubhouse, outdoor pool, playground, and other exclusive resort-style amenities.

Where is Clara Vista at Waterridge located?

Clara Vista at Waterridge is located at Six Creeks Blvd and Bramble Blvd in Kyle, Texas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



KYLE, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Toll Brothers, Inc.





(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Austin-area community is coming soon to Kyle, Texas. The company’s highly anticipated new community,



Clara Vista at Waterridge



, will offer luxurious single-family homes on expansive home sites with Texas Hill Country views and an array of resort-style amenities. Sales are anticipated to begin in fall 2025.







Clara Vista at Waterridge



will feature two distinct collections, showcasing spacious home designs ranging from 3,150 to over 5,600 square feet. The community will include 80- and 100-foot-wide home sites, providing ample space for sophisticated living. Home pricing in the Brook Collection is anticipated to start in the mid-$800,000s and homes in the Spring Collection will start in the mid-$900,000s.













Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the





Toll Brothers Design Studio





. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“Our new Clara Vista at Waterridge community presents an exciting opportunity for home shoppers in the Kyle area, offering oversized home sites and the luxury home designs that Toll Brothers is renowned for,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. “We are thrilled to bring our exceptional home designs and resort-style amenities to this vibrant and growing area.”





Residents of



Clara Vista at Waterridge



will enjoy private access to an array of exclusive amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor pool, and playground. The community is ideally located close to local shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation, and is just a short drive from the vibrant entertainment of Austin.





Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Austin area include



Toll Brothers at Headwaters



,



Hidden Creeks at Lakewood Park



,



Toll Brothers at





Travisso



,



Toll Brothers at Santa Rita Ranch



, and



Regency at Santa Rita Ranch



.





Clara Vista at Waterridge will be located at Six Creeks Blvd and Bramble Blvd in Kyle. For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Clara Vista at Waterridge, call (833) 405-8655 or visit





TollBrothers.com/Austin





.















About Toll Brothers









Toll Brothers, Inc.



, a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit





TollBrothers.com





.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |





ameck@tollbrothers.com









Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9a93439-dd46-433a-8b7c-c6144a988831









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b92f12e-d02b-45bb-83e9-5dd12d9eeebd







Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)



