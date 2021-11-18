Toll Brothers, Inc.'s (NYSE:TOL) Subdued P/E Might Signal An Opportunity

Toll Brothers, Inc.'s (NYSE:TOL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 38x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Toll Brothers has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

Toll Brothers' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 56% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 33% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 22% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Toll Brothers' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Toll Brothers' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a strong earnings outlook with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 1 warning sign for Toll Brothers that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Toll Brothers. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

