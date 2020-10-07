Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TOL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that TOL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.32, the dividend yield is .93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TOL was $47.32, representing a -6.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.42 and a 256.33% increase over the 52 week low of $13.28.

TOL is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). TOL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.31. Zacks Investment Research reports TOL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.69%, compared to an industry average of 5.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TOL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TOL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TOL as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ITB)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK)

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 59.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TOL at 3.21%.

