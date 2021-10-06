Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TOL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TOL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.5, the dividend yield is 1.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TOL was $55.5, representing a -19.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.88 and a 35.53% increase over the 52 week low of $40.95.

TOL is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as NVR, Inc. (NVR) and Thor Industries, Inc. (THO). TOL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.19. Zacks Investment Research reports TOL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 86.71%, compared to an industry average of 48.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tol Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TOL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TOL as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ)

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HOMZ with an increase of 0.21% over the last 100 days. ITB has the highest percent weighting of TOL at 3.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.