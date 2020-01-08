Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TOL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that TOL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TOL was $41.05, representing a -1.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.70 and a 22.46% increase over the 52 week low of $33.52.

TOL is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). TOL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.04. Zacks Investment Research reports TOL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.73%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TOL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TOL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TOL as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ITB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 15.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TOL at 3.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.