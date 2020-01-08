Dividends
TOL

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TOL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that TOL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TOL was $41.05, representing a -1.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.70 and a 22.46% increase over the 52 week low of $33.52.

TOL is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). TOL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.04. Zacks Investment Research reports TOL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.73%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TOL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TOL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TOL as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Trust (ITB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 15.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TOL at 3.88%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TOL


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular