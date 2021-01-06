Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TOL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that TOL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TOL was $42.41, representing a -15.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.42 and a 219.35% increase over the 52 week low of $13.28.

TOL is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). TOL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.45. Zacks Investment Research reports TOL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.66%, compared to an industry average of 9.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TOL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TOL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TOL as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ITB)

Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SYLD with an increase of 25.28% over the last 100 days. ITB has the highest percent weighting of TOL at 2.99%.

