Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TOL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 54.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $60, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TOL was $60, representing a -0.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.10 and a 209.76% increase over the 52 week low of $19.37.

TOL is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). TOL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.8. Zacks Investment Research reports TOL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 53.09%, compared to an industry average of 21%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TOL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TOL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TOL as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ITB)

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD)

Cambria ETF Trust (SYLD)

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (QSY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SYLD with an increase of 57.12% over the last 100 days. ITB has the highest percent weighting of TOL at 3.11%.

