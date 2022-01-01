Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.17 Dividend

It looks like Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Toll Brothers' shares before the 6th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 21st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.68 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Toll Brothers has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of $72.39. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Toll Brothers can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Toll Brothers has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 9.2% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 6.2% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Toll Brothers's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:TOL Historic Dividend January 1st 2022

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Toll Brothers has grown its earnings rapidly, up 25% a year for the past five years. Toll Brothers looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last five years, Toll Brothers has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Toll Brothers got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Toll Brothers has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Toll Brothers, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Toll Brothers looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Toll Brothers you should know about.

