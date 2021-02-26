Toll Brothers, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

As you might know, Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. Toll Brothers delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$1.6b, some 17% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$0.76, an impressive 67% ahead of forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:TOL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 26th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Toll Brothers from eleven analysts is for revenues of US$8.23b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 33% to US$5.08. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.11b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.83 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 12% to US$57.44. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Toll Brothers, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$67.00 and the most bearish at US$40.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Toll Brothers' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 13% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.9% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.1% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Toll Brothers is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Toll Brothers' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Toll Brothers analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

