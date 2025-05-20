Stocks
TOL

Toll Brothers, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Record Home Sales Revenues

May 20, 2025 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Toll Brothers reports second quarter 2025 financial results, showing decreases in net income and signed contracts compared to 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers, Inc. reported its second-quarter results for fiscal year 2025, ending April 30, 2025, with net income of $352.4 million and earnings per diluted share of $3.50, down from $481.6 million and $4.55 per share in the same quarter last year. The decline in net income was influenced by a prior year's one-time gain from land sales. Despite a softer demand environment, home sales revenues rose 2% to $2.71 billion, with a 10% increase in delivered homes to 2,899 units. However, net signed contract value fell 11% to $2.60 billion, and backlog value decreased by 7% to $6.84 billion. The company experienced a slight increase in home sales gross margin to 26.0%. CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. expressed satisfaction with earnings exceeding guidance and reaffirmed the company's positive long-term outlook due to favorable demographics and housing shortages. Toll Brothers also announced its full-year guidance and highlighted a strong cash position and ongoing share repurchases.

Potential Positives

  • Record second quarter home sales revenues of $2.71 billion, exceeding guidance of $2.47 billion.
  • Home sales gross margin increased to 26.0%, slightly above the previous year's margin of 25.8%.
  • Strengthened financial position with a debt-to-capital ratio of 26.1%, maintaining financial health in a competitive market.
  • Reaffirmation of full year guidance indicates confidence in future performance and market conditions.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income and earnings per share showed a significant decline in the second quarter, falling to $352.4 million and $3.50 per diluted share compared to $481.6 million and $4.55 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
  • Net signed contract value decreased by 11%, with contracted homes down 13%, indicating a potential downturn in demand despite increased home sales revenues.
  • Backlog value decreased by 7%, with homes in backlog down 15%, suggesting potentially weakening future sales and production prospects.

FAQ

What were Toll Brothers' Q2 2025 financial results?

Toll Brothers reported net income of $352.4 million and earnings per share of $3.50 for Q2 2025.

How did home sales revenue change for Q2 2025?

Home sales revenue increased by 2% to $2.71 billion in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024.

What is the current backlog value for Toll Brothers?

The backlog value stood at $6.84 billion at the end of Q2 2025, down 7% from FY 2024's Q2.

What are Toll Brothers' guidance figures for Q3 2025?

Toll Brothers projects deliveries between 2,800 to 3,000 units and an adjusted home sales gross margin of 27.25%.

How much cash and equivalents did Toll Brothers have at Q2 2025?

At the end of Q2 2025, Toll Brothers had $686.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,140 shares for an estimated $1,404,458
  • PAUL E SHAPIRO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,837 shares for an estimated $1,263,469.
  • CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 465 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC added 3,800,580 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $401,303,242
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,137,785 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,138,718
  • LONG POND CAPITAL, LP added 1,116,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,870,117
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 767,715 shares (+232.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,063,026
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 734,493 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,555,115
  • MARSICO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 701,928 shares (-93.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,407,831
  • JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 584,271 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,693,174

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025
  • Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/20/2025
  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TOL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TOL forecast page.

Full Release



FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Toll Brothers, Inc.

(NYSE:TOL) (TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced results for its second quarter ended April 30, 2025.




FY


2025


’s


Second


Quarter Financial Highlights (Compared to FY


2024



s


Second


Quarter):




  • Net income and earnings per share were $352.4 million and $3.50 per diluted share, compared to net income of $481.6 million and $4.55 per diluted share in FY 2024’s second quarter. Fiscal 2024 net income and earnings per diluted share included $124.1 million and $1.17, respectively, related to the sale of a parcel of land to a commercial developer. Excluding these gains, net income was $357.5 million and earnings per diluted share were $3.38 in FY 2024’s second quarter.


  • Pre-tax income was $477.5 million, compared to $649.8 million in FY 2024’s second quarter.


  • Home sales revenues were $2.71 billion, up 2% compared to FY 2024’s second quarter; delivered homes were 2,899, up 10%.


  • Net signed contract value was $2.60 billion, down 11% compared to FY 2024’s second quarter; contracted homes were 2,650, down 13%.


  • Backlog value was $6.84 billion at second quarter end, down 7% compared to FY 2024’s second quarter; homes in backlog were 6,063, down 15%.


  • Home sales gross margin was 26.0%, compared to FY 2024’s second quarter home sales gross margin of 25.8%.


  • Adjusted home sales gross margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs, was 27.5%, compared to FY 2024’s second quarter adjusted home sales gross margin of 28.2%.


  • SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 9.5%, compared to 9.0% in FY 2024’s second quarter.


  • Income from operations was $449.7 million.


  • Other income, income from unconsolidated entities, and gross margin from land sales and other was $29.0 million.


  • The Company repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares at an average price of $107.84 per share for a total purchase price of $177.4 million.







Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, stated: “We are pleased with our second quarter results, as we delivered earnings that significantly exceeded expectations. Despite a softer demand environment, we generated record second quarter home sales revenues of $2.71 billion, well above our guidance of $2.47 billion, and beat both our adjusted gross margin and SG&A guidance. We believe these results highlight the strength of our broadly diversified luxury product offerings, price points and geographies, our balanced portfolio of build-to-order and spec homes, and our strategy of prioritizing sales price and margin over pace in the current environment. Based on our first half results and the strength of our backlog, we are reaffirming our full year guidance.



“Given the shortage of housing and favorable demographics, we continue to believe the long-term outlook for the new home market remains positive, particularly for our luxury niche. With our balanced operating platform, disciplined underwriting, financial strength and healthy cash flows, we are well positioned to adapt to changing market conditions and to continue delivering value to our stockholders.”














































































Third


Quarter and FY 2025 Financial Guidance:


Third Quarter

Full Fiscal Year

Deliveries
2,800 to 3,000 units


11,200 to 11,600 units

Average Delivered Price per Home
$965,000 to $985,000


$945,000 to $965,000

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin
27.25
%

27.25
%

SG&A, as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues
9.2
%

9.4% to 9.5
%

Period-End Community Count
430


440 to 450

Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales and Other
$— million


$110 million

Tax Rate
26.0
%

25.5
%















































































































































































Financial Highlights for the three months ended


April 30, 2025


and


2024


(unaudited):


2025

2024

Net Income
$352.4 million, or $3.50 per share diluted


$481.6 million, or $4.55 per share diluted

Pre-Tax Income
$477.5 million


$649.8 million

Pre-Tax Inventory Impairments included in Home Sales Costs of Revenues
$9.8 million


$28.4 million

Home Sales Revenues
$2.71 billion and 2,899 units


$2.65 billion and 2,641 units

Net Signed Contracts
$2.60 billion and 2,650 units


$2.94 billion and 3,041 units

Net Signed Contracts per Community
6.4 units


8.0 units

Quarter-End Backlog
$6.84 billion and 6,063 units


$7.38 billion and 7,093 units

Average Price per Home in Backlog
$1,128,100


$1,040,200

Home Sales Gross Margin
26.0
%

25.8
%

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin
27.5
%

28.2
%

Interest Included in Home Sales Cost of Revenues, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues
1.1
%

1.3
%

SG&A, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues
9.5
%

9.0
%

Income from Operations
$449.7 million, or 16.4% of total revenues


$623.5 million, or 22.0% of total revenues

Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales and Other
$29.0 million


$203.7 million

Pre-Tax Land and Other Impairments included in Land Sales and Other Costs of Revenues
$— million


$0.6 million

Pre-tax Other Asset Write-offs included in Other Income - net
$— million


$4.9 million

Quarterly Cancellations as a Percentage of Beginning-Quarter Backlog
2.8
%

2.8
%

Quarterly Cancellations as a Percentage of Signed Contracts in Quarter
6.2
%

5.7
%







































































































































Financial Highlights for the six months ended


April 30, 2025


and


2024


(unaudited):


2025


2024

Net Income
$530.2 million, or $5.24 per share diluted


$721.2 million, or $6.80 per share diluted

Pre-Tax Income
$698.9 million


$960.9 million

Pre-Tax Inventory Impairments included in Home Sales Costs of Revenues
$26.2 million


$29.9 million

Home Sales Revenues
$4.55 billion and 4,890 units


$4.58 billion and 4,568 units

Net Signed Contracts
$4.91 billion and 4,957 units


$5.01 billion and 5,083 units

Home Sales Gross Margin
25.6
%

26.6
%

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin
27.3
%

28.5
%

Interest Included in Home Sales Cost of Revenues, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues
1.1
%

1.3
%

SG&A, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues
10.9
%

10.2
%

Income from Operations
$668.8 million, or 14.5% of total revenues


$931.9 million, or 19.5% of total revenues

Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales and Other
$31.5 million


$212.3 million

Pre-Tax Land and Other Impairments included in Land Sales and Other Costs of Revenues
$1.8 million


$0.6 million

Pre-tax Other Asset Write-offs included in Other Income - net
$4.4 million


$4.9 million







Additional Information:




  • The Company ended its FY 2025 second quarter with $686.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.30 billion at FYE 2024 and $574.8 million at FY 2025’s first quarter. At FY 2025 second quarter end, the Company also had $2.19 billion available under its $2.35 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility

    .



  • On February 7, 2025, the Company extended the maturity date of the senior unsecured revolving credit facility from February 14, 2028 to February 7, 2030 and increased the total amount of revolving loans and commitments available under the facility from $1.96 billion to $2.35 billion. The Company also extended the maturity of all $650 million of loans outstanding under its term loan credit facility to February 7, 2030.


  • On March 11, 2025, the Company announced a 9% increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $0.23 to $0.25 per share. On April 25, 2025, the Company paid its quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2025.


  • Stockholders’ equity at FY 2025 second quarter end was $7.95 billion, compared to $7.67 billion at FYE 2024.


  • FY 2025’s second quarter-end book value per share was $80.84 per share, compared to $76.87 at FYE 2024.


  • The Company ended its FY 2025’s second quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 26.1%, compared to 26.0% at FY 2025’s first quarter end and 27.0% at FYE 2024. The Company ended FY 2025’s second quarter with a net debt-to-capital ratio

    (1)

    of 19.8%, compared to 21.1% at FY 2025’s first quarter end, and 15.2% at FYE 2024.


  • The Company ended FY 2025’s second quarter with approximately 78,600 lots owned and optioned, compared to 77,700 one quarter earlier, and 71,800 one year earlier. Approximately 42% or 32,800, of these lots were owned, of which approximately 19,300 lots, including those in backlog, were substantially improved.


  • In the second quarter of FY 2025, the Company spent approximately $723.0 million on land to purchase approximately 4,380 lots.


  • The Company ended FY 2025’s second quarter with 421 selling communities, compared to 406 at FY 2025’s first quarter end and 386 at FY 2024’s second quarter end.














(1)
See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” below for more information on the calculation of the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.




Toll Brothers will be broadcasting live via the Investor Relations section of its website, investors.TollBrothers.com, a conference call hosted by chairman and chief executive officer Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. at 8:30 a.m. (ET) Wednesday, May 21, 2025, to discuss these results and its outlook for the third quarter and FY 2025. To access the call, enter the Toll Brothers website, click on the Investor Relations page, and select “Events & Presentations.” Participants are encouraged to log on at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the presentation to register and download any necessary software.



The call can be heard live with an online replay which will follow.




ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS




Toll Brothers, Inc.

, a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.



Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit

TollBrothers.com

.



Toll Brothers discloses information about its business and financial performance and other matters, and provides links to its securities filings, notices of investor events, and earnings and other news releases, on the Investor Relations section of its website (investors.TollBrothers.com).





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Information presented herein for the second quarter ended April 30, 2025 is subject to finalization of the Company’s regulatory filings, related financial and accounting reporting procedures and external auditor procedures.



This release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. One can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly historical or factual nature and generally discuss or relate to future events. These statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “likely,” “will,” and other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding: expectations regarding inflation and interest rates; the markets in which we operate or may operate; our strategic priorities; our land acquisition, land development and capital allocation priorities; market conditions; demand for our homes; our build-to-order and spec home strategy; anticipated operating results and guidance; home deliveries; financial resources and condition; changes in revenues; changes in profitability; changes in margins; changes in accounting treatment; cost of revenues, including expected labor and material costs; selling, general, and administrative expenses; interest expense; inventory write-downs; home warranty and construction defect claims; unrecognized tax benefits; anticipated tax refunds; sales paces and prices; effects of home buyer cancellations; growth and expansion; joint ventures in which we are involved; anticipated results from our investments in unconsolidated entities; our ability to acquire or dispose of land and pursue real estate opportunities; our ability to gain approvals and open new communities; our ability to market, construct and sell homes and properties; our ability to deliver homes from backlog; our ability to secure materials and subcontractors; our ability to produce the liquidity and capital necessary to conduct normal business operations or to expand and take advantage of opportunities; and the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations, and claims.



Any or all of the forward-looking statements included in this release are not guarantees of future performance and may turn out to be inaccurate. This can occur as a result of incorrect assumptions or as a consequence of known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The major risks and uncertainties – and assumptions that are made – that affect our business and may cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:




  • the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, inflation rates, interest and mortgage rates, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;


  • market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;


  • the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such land;


  • access to adequate capital on acceptable terms;


  • geographic concentration of our operations;


  • levels of competition;


  • the price and availability of lumber, other raw materials, home components and labor;


  • the effect of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on home building products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries;


  • the effects of weather and the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, unavailability of insurance, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters;


  • risks arising from acts of war, terrorism or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as Covid-19;


  • federal and state tax policies;


  • transportation costs;


  • the effect of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations;


  • legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves;


  • risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects;


  • the effect of potential loss of key management personnel;


  • changes in accounting principles;


  • risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our and our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and


  • other factors described in “Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2024 and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).





Many of the factors mentioned above or in other reports or public statements made by us will be important in determining our future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those that might be anticipated from our forward-looking statements.



Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



For a further discussion of factors that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results, see the information under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. This discussion is provided as permitted by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and all of our forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referenced in this section.


TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(Amounts in thousands)






April 30,


2025

October 31,


2024


(Unaudited)


ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents
$
686,466


$
1,303,039

Inventory

10,994,873



9,712,925

Property, construction and office equipment - net

450,024



453,007

Receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets

583,422



590,611

Mortgage loans held for sale

195,651



191,242

Customer deposits held in escrow

113,086



109,691

Investments in unconsolidated entities

1,172,302



1,007,417


$
14,195,824


$
13,367,932





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Liabilities:



Loans payable
$
1,052,710


$
1,085,817

Senior notes

1,597,544



1,597,102

Mortgage company loan facility

150,000



150,000

Customer deposits

514,965



488,690

Accounts payable

666,488



492,213

Accrued expenses

2,088,588



1,752,848

Income taxes payable

161,114



114,547

Total liabilities

6,231,409



5,681,217





Equity:



Stockholders’ Equity



Common stock, 112,937 shares issued at April 30, 2025 and October 31, 2024

1,129



1,129

Additional paid-in capital

679,434



694,713

Retained earnings

8,634,857



8,153,356

Treasury stock, at cost — 14,612 and 13,149 shares at April 30, 2025 and October 31, 2024, respectively

(1,394,825
)


(1,209,547
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

28,130



31,277

Total stockholders’ equity

7,948,725



7,670,928

Noncontrolling interest

15,690



15,787

Total equity

7,964,415



7,686,715


$
14,195,824


$
13,367,932



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(Amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)




(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended


April 30,

Six Months Ended


April 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024



$

%


$

%


$

%


$

%

Revenues:











Home sales
$
2,706,453



$
2,647,020



$
4,547,229



$
4,578,856


Land sales and other

32,624




190,466




50,979




206,478




2,739,077




2,837,486




4,598,208




4,785,334














Cost of revenues:











Home sales

2,002,218

74.0
%


1,963,283

74.2
%


3,383,698

74.4
%


3,362,509

73.4
%

Land sales and other

31,421

96.3
%


12,979

6.8
%


49,527

97.2
%


23,140

11.2
%



2,033,639




1,976,262




3,433,225




3,385,649














Gross margin - home sales

704,235

26.0
%


683,737

25.8
%


1,163,531

25.6
%


1,216,347

26.6
%

Gross margin - land sales and other

1,203

3.7
%


177,487

93.2
%


1,452

2.8
%


183,338

88.8
%













Selling, general and administrative expenses

255,760

9.5
%


237,698

9.0
%


496,174

10.9
%


467,744

10.2
%

Income from operations

449,678




623,526




668,809




931,941














Other:











Income (loss) from unconsolidated entities

11,489




5,887




2,746




(3,285
)

Other income - net

16,336




20,366




27,330




32,284


Income before income taxes

477,503




649,779




698,885




960,940


Income tax provision

125,056




168,162




168,735




239,765


Net income
$
352,447



$
481,617



$
530,150



$
721,175


Per share:











Basic earnings
$
3.53



$
4.60



$
5.28



$
6.87


Diluted earnings
$
3.50



$
4.55



$
5.24



$
6.80


Cash dividend declared
$
0.25



$
0.23



$
0.48



$
0.44


Weighted-average number of shares:











Basic

99,890




104,794




100,360




104,958


Diluted

100,585




105,803




101,208




106,034














Effective tax rate

26.2
%



25.9
%



24.1
%



25.0
%


















































































































































































































































































































































TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




SUPPLEMENTAL DATA




(Amounts in thousands)




(unaudited)






Three Months Ended


April 30,

Six Months Ended


April 30,



2025



2024


2025


2024

Inventory impairments and write-offs included in home sales cost of revenues:







Pre-development costs and option write offs
$
1,674


$
1,288

$
5,631

$
2,759

Land owned for operating communities

8,125



27,140


20,585


27,140


$
9,799


$
28,428

$
26,216

$
29,899









Land and other impairments included in land sales and other cost of revenues
$




$
600

$
1,841

$
600









Other asset write-offs (recoveries) included in Other income - net
$
(42
)

$
4,900

$
4,405

$
4,900









Depreciation and amortization
$
20,775


$
19,590

$
37,940

$
35,283

Interest incurred
$
31,603


$
27,405

$
61,438

$
56,164

Interest expense:







Charged to home sales cost of revenues
$
30,311


$
34,740

$
50,387

$
58,318

Charged to land sales and other cost of revenues

623



726


638


1,020


$
30,934


$
35,466

$
51,025

$
59,338









Home sites controlled:




April 30,


2025

April 30,


2024

Owned





32,763


36,985

Optioned





45,843


34,779







78,606


71,764






















Inventory at April 30, 2025 and October 31, 2024 consisted of the following (amounts in thousands):
April 30,


2025

October 31,


2024

Land deposits and costs of future communities
$
781,280

$
620,040

Land and land development costs

2,992,183


2,532,221

Land and land development costs associated with homes under construction

3,785,095


3,617,266

Total land and land development costs

7,558,558


6,769,527





Homes under construction

2,946,464


2,458,541

Model homes

(1)

489,851


484,857


$
10,994,873

$
9,712,925
















(1)

Includes the allocated land and land development costs associated with each of our model homes in operation.




Toll Brothers operates in the following five geographic segments, with operations generally located in the states listed below:




  • North: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania


  • Mid-Atlantic: Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia


  • South: Florida, South Carolina and Texas


  • Mountain: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah


  • Pacific: California, Oregon and Washington
Three Months Ended


April 30,


Units

$ (Millions)

Average Price Per Unit $


2025

2024


2025



2024



2025


2024

REVENUES











North
389

349

$
378.5


$
335.2


$
973,000

$
960,500

Mid-Atlantic
379

378


321.8



376.1


$
849,000

$
995,000

South
928

804


758.6



658.4


$
817,500

$
818,900

Mountain
856

686


755.9



603.6


$
883,000

$
879,800

Pacific
347

424


492.2



674.7


$
1,418,400

$
1,591,200

Home Building
2,899

2,641


2,707.0



2,648.0


$
933,700

$
1,002,600

Corporate and other





(0.5
)


(1.0
)




Total home sales
2,899

2,641


2,706.5



2,647.0


$
933,600

$
1,002,300

Land sales and other





32.6



190.5





Total Consolidated




$
2,739.1


$
2,837.5

















CONTRACTS











North
372

412

$
386.9


$
422.1


$
1,039,900

$
1,024,600

Mid-Atlantic
407

376


378.7



348.9


$
930,500

$
928,000

South
753

892


636.8



746.8


$
845,700

$
837,200

Mountain
776

944


695.5



814.6


$
896,300

$
862,900

Pacific
342

417


506.5



608.6


$
1,480,900

$
1,459,400

Total Consolidated
2,650

3,041

$
2,604.4


$
2,941.0


$
982,800

$
967,100













BACKLOG











North
909

1,055

$
1,028.5


$
1,108.0


$
1,131,500

$
1,050,300

Mid-Atlantic
906

912


987.4



900.8


$
1,089,900

$
987,700

South
1,932

2,344


1,774.7



2,120.2


$
918,600

$
904,500

Mountain
1,480

1,891


1,563.9



1,836.2


$
1,056,700

$
971,000

Pacific
836

891


1,484.9



1,412.8


$
1,776,100

$
1,585,600

Total Consolidated
6,063

7,093

$
6,839.4


$
7,378.0


$
1,128,100

$
1,040,200




















Note: Due to rounding, amounts in the geographic tables may not add.
Six Months Ended


April 30,


Units

$ (Millions)

Average Price Per Unit $


2025

2024


2025



2024



2025


2024

REVENUES











North
636

638

$
633.2


$
607.9


$
995,600

$
952,800

Mid-Atlantic
645

655


558.0



640.3


$
865,100

$
977,600

South
1,524

1,435


1,264.9



1,191.3


$
830,000

$
830,200

Mountain
1,519

1,171


1,312.6



1,056.9


$
864,100

$
902,600

Pacific
566

669


779.3



1,083.7


$
1,376,900

$
1,619,900

Home Building
4,890

4,568


4,548.0



4,580.1


$
930,100

$
1,002,600

Corporate and other





(0.8
)


(1.2
)




Total home sales
4,890

4,568


4,547.2



4,578.9


$
929,900

$
1,002,400

Land sales and other





51.0



206.5





Total Consolidated




$
4,598.2


$
4,785.3

















CONTRACTS











North
690

737

$
723.6


$
751.0


$
1,048,700

$
1,019,000

Mid-Atlantic
765

622


720.2



587.6


$
941,400

$
944,700

South
1,453

1,467


1,230.0



1,216.7


$
846,500

$
829,400

Mountain
1,404

1,485


1,229.6



1,313.4


$
875,800

$
884,400

Pacific
645

772


1,008.2



1,137.1


$
1,563,100

$
1,472,900

Total Consolidated
4,957

5,083

$
4,911.6


$
5,005.8


$
990,800

$
984,800





















Unconsolidated entities:



Information related to revenues and contracts of entities in which we have an interest for the three-month and six-month periods ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, and for backlog at April 30, 2025 and 2024 is as follows:
Units

$ (Millions)

Average Price Per Unit $


2025

2024


2025


2024


2025


2024

Three months ended April 30,











Revenues
24

40

$
36.9

$
40.9

$
1,535,600

$
1,021,400

Contracts
18

33

$
27.5

$
43.9

$
1,527,200

$
1,328,900













Six months ended April 30,











Revenues
39

40

$
57.8

$
40.9

$
1,482,800

$
1,021,400

Contracts
36

55

$
53.4

$
65.4

$
1,483,500

$
1,189,700













Backlog at April 30,
9

164

$
13.0

$
184.5

$
1,440,100

$
1,125,200



































RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES



This press release contains, and Company management’s discussion of the results presented in this press release may include, information about the Company’s adjusted home sales gross margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.



These four measures are non-GAAP financial measures which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP financial measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies in the home building business.



The Company’s management considers these non-GAAP financial measures as we make operating and strategic decisions and evaluate our performance, including against other home builders that may use similar non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in understanding our operations and leverage and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other home builders to the extent they provide similar information.




Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin



The following table reconciles the Company’s home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted home sales gross margin is calculated as (i) home sales gross margin plus interest recognized in home sales cost of revenues plus inventory write-downs recognized in home sales cost of revenues divided by (ii) home sales revenues.






















































































































































































































































Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin Reconciliation




(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)








Three Months Ended


April 30,

Six Months Ended


April 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues - home sales
$
2,706,453


$
2,647,020


$
4,547,229


$
4,578,856

Cost of revenues - home sales

2,002,218



1,963,283



3,383,698



3,362,509

Home sales gross margin

704,235



683,737



1,163,531



1,216,347

Add:
Interest recognized in cost of revenues - home sales

30,311



34,740



50,387



58,318


Inventory impairments and write-offs in cost of revenues - home sales

9,799



28,428



26,216



29,899

Adjusted home sales gross margin
$
744,345


$
746,905


$
1,240,134


$
1,304,564









Home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues

26.0
%


25.8
%


25.6
%


26.6
%










Adjusted home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues

27.5
%


28.2
%


27.3
%


28.5
%




































The Company’s management believes adjusted home sales gross margin is a useful financial measure to investors because it allows them to evaluate the performance of our home building operations without the often varying effects of capitalized interest costs and inventory impairments. The use of adjusted home sales gross margin also assists the Company’s management in assessing the profitability of our home building operations and making strategic decisions regarding community location and product mix.




Forward-looking Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin



The Company has not provided projected third quarter and full FY 2025 home sales gross margin or a GAAP reconciliation for forward-looking adjusted home sales gross margin because such measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis, since inventory write-downs are based on future activity and observation and therefore cannot be projected for the third quarter and full FY 2025. The variability of these charges may have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our third quarter and full FY 2025 home sales gross margin.




Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation



The following table reconciles the Company’s net income and earnings per share (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share (a non-GAAP financial measure).


















































































































































































Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Per Share Reconciliation




(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)








Three Months Ended


April 30,

Six Months Ended


April 30,




2025


2024



2025


2024

Net income
$
352,447

$
481,617


$
530,150

$
721,175

Subtract:
Net income resulting from the sale of a parcel of land to a commercial developer





(124,119
)




(124,119
)

Adjusted net income
$
352,447

$
357,498


$
530,150

$
597,056










Diluted earnings per share
$
3.50

$
4.55


$
5.24

$
6.80

Subtract:
Diluted earnings per share resulting from the sale of a parcel of land to a commercial developer





(1.17
)




(1.17
)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
3.50

$
3.38


$
5.24

$
5.63































Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio



The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt to capital (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure). The net debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as (i) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents divided by (ii) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents plus stockholders’ equity.





































































































































































































































































Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio Reconciliation




(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)










April 30,


2025

January 31,


2025

October 31,


2024

Loans payable
$
1,052,710


$
1,058,765


$
1,085,817

Senior notes

1,597,544



1,597,316



1,597,102

Mortgage company loan facility

150,000



89,958



150,000

Total debt

2,800,254



2,746,039



2,832,919

Total stockholders’ equity

7,948,725



7,795,606



7,670,928

Total capital
$
10,748,979


$
10,541,645


$
10,503,847

Ratio of debt-to-capital

26.1
%


26.0
%


27.0
%








Total debt
$
2,800,254


$
2,746,039


$
2,832,919

Less:
Mortgage company loan facility

(150,000
)


(89,958
)


(150,000
)


Cash and cash equivalents

(686,466
)


(574,834
)


(1,303,039
)

Total net debt

1,963,788



2,081,247



1,379,880

Total stockholders’ equity

7,948,725



7,795,606



7,670,928

Total net capital
$
9,912,513


$
9,876,853


$
9,050,808

Net debt-to-capital ratio

19.8
%


21.1
%


15.2
%


























The Company’s management uses the net debt-to-capital ratio as an indicator of its overall leverage and believes it is a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company’s operations.
















CONTACT:
Gregg Ziegler (215) 478-3820


gziegler@tollbrothers.com




A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a08df21-b279-4122-8614-64608117cdeb






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.