Toll Brothers, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Record Home Sales Revenues

Toll Brothers reports second quarter 2025 financial results, showing decreases in net income and signed contracts compared to 2024.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers, Inc. reported its second-quarter results for fiscal year 2025, ending April 30, 2025, with net income of $352.4 million and earnings per diluted share of $3.50, down from $481.6 million and $4.55 per share in the same quarter last year. The decline in net income was influenced by a prior year's one-time gain from land sales. Despite a softer demand environment, home sales revenues rose 2% to $2.71 billion, with a 10% increase in delivered homes to 2,899 units. However, net signed contract value fell 11% to $2.60 billion, and backlog value decreased by 7% to $6.84 billion. The company experienced a slight increase in home sales gross margin to 26.0%. CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. expressed satisfaction with earnings exceeding guidance and reaffirmed the company's positive long-term outlook due to favorable demographics and housing shortages. Toll Brothers also announced its full-year guidance and highlighted a strong cash position and ongoing share repurchases.

Potential Positives

Record second quarter home sales revenues of $2.71 billion, exceeding guidance of $2.47 billion.

Home sales gross margin increased to 26.0%, slightly above the previous year's margin of 25.8%.

Strengthened financial position with a debt-to-capital ratio of 26.1%, maintaining financial health in a competitive market.

Reaffirmation of full year guidance indicates confidence in future performance and market conditions.

Potential Negatives

Net income and earnings per share showed a significant decline in the second quarter, falling to $352.4 million and $3.50 per diluted share compared to $481.6 million and $4.55 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Net signed contract value decreased by 11%, with contracted homes down 13%, indicating a potential downturn in demand despite increased home sales revenues.

Backlog value decreased by 7%, with homes in backlog down 15%, suggesting potentially weakening future sales and production prospects.

FAQ

What were Toll Brothers' Q2 2025 financial results?

Toll Brothers reported net income of $352.4 million and earnings per share of $3.50 for Q2 2025.

How did home sales revenue change for Q2 2025?

Home sales revenue increased by 2% to $2.71 billion in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024.

What is the current backlog value for Toll Brothers?

The backlog value stood at $6.84 billion at the end of Q2 2025, down 7% from FY 2024's Q2.

What are Toll Brothers' guidance figures for Q3 2025?

Toll Brothers projects deliveries between 2,800 to 3,000 units and an adjusted home sales gross margin of 27.25%.

How much cash and equivalents did Toll Brothers have at Q2 2025?

At the end of Q2 2025, Toll Brothers had $686.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,140 shares for an estimated $1,404,458

PAUL E SHAPIRO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,837 shares for an estimated $1,263,469 .

. CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 465 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/20/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TOL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TOL forecast page.

Full Release



FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Toll Brothers, Inc.



(NYSE:TOL) (TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced results for its second quarter ended April 30, 2025.







FY





2025





’s





Second





Quarter Financial Highlights (Compared to FY





2024



’



s





Second





Quarter):









Net income and earnings per share were $352.4 million and $3.50 per diluted share, compared to net income of $481.6 million and $4.55 per diluted share in FY 2024’s second quarter. Fiscal 2024 net income and earnings per diluted share included $124.1 million and $1.17, respectively, related to the sale of a parcel of land to a commercial developer. Excluding these gains, net income was $357.5 million and earnings per diluted share were $3.38 in FY 2024’s second quarter.



Net income and earnings per share were $352.4 million and $3.50 per diluted share, compared to net income of $481.6 million and $4.55 per diluted share in FY 2024’s second quarter. Fiscal 2024 net income and earnings per diluted share included $124.1 million and $1.17, respectively, related to the sale of a parcel of land to a commercial developer. Excluding these gains, net income was $357.5 million and earnings per diluted share were $3.38 in FY 2024’s second quarter.



Pre-tax income was $477.5 million, compared to $649.8 million in FY 2024’s second quarter.



Pre-tax income was $477.5 million, compared to $649.8 million in FY 2024’s second quarter.



Home sales revenues were $2.71 billion, up 2% compared to FY 2024’s second quarter; delivered homes were 2,899, up 10%.



Home sales revenues were $2.71 billion, up 2% compared to FY 2024’s second quarter; delivered homes were 2,899, up 10%.



Net signed contract value was $2.60 billion, down 11% compared to FY 2024’s second quarter; contracted homes were 2,650, down 13%.



Net signed contract value was $2.60 billion, down 11% compared to FY 2024’s second quarter; contracted homes were 2,650, down 13%.



Backlog value was $6.84 billion at second quarter end, down 7% compared to FY 2024’s second quarter; homes in backlog were 6,063, down 15%.



Backlog value was $6.84 billion at second quarter end, down 7% compared to FY 2024’s second quarter; homes in backlog were 6,063, down 15%.



Home sales gross margin was 26.0%, compared to FY 2024’s second quarter home sales gross margin of 25.8%.



Home sales gross margin was 26.0%, compared to FY 2024’s second quarter home sales gross margin of 25.8%.



Adjusted home sales gross margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs, was 27.5%, compared to FY 2024’s second quarter adjusted home sales gross margin of 28.2%.



Adjusted home sales gross margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs, was 27.5%, compared to FY 2024’s second quarter adjusted home sales gross margin of 28.2%.



SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 9.5%, compared to 9.0% in FY 2024’s second quarter.



SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 9.5%, compared to 9.0% in FY 2024’s second quarter.



Income from operations was $449.7 million.



Income from operations was $449.7 million.



Other income, income from unconsolidated entities, and gross margin from land sales and other was $29.0 million.



Other income, income from unconsolidated entities, and gross margin from land sales and other was $29.0 million.



The Company repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares at an average price of $107.84 per share for a total purchase price of $177.4 million.















Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, stated: “We are pleased with our second quarter results, as we delivered earnings that significantly exceeded expectations. Despite a softer demand environment, we generated record second quarter home sales revenues of $2.71 billion, well above our guidance of $2.47 billion, and beat both our adjusted gross margin and SG&A guidance. We believe these results highlight the strength of our broadly diversified luxury product offerings, price points and geographies, our balanced portfolio of build-to-order and spec homes, and our strategy of prioritizing sales price and margin over pace in the current environment. Based on our first half results and the strength of our backlog, we are reaffirming our full year guidance.





“Given the shortage of housing and favorable demographics, we continue to believe the long-term outlook for the new home market remains positive, particularly for our luxury niche. With our balanced operating platform, disciplined underwriting, financial strength and healthy cash flows, we are well positioned to adapt to changing market conditions and to continue delivering value to our stockholders.”











Third





Quarter and FY 2025 Financial Guidance:















Third Quarter









Full Fiscal Year









Deliveries





2,800 to 3,000 units













11,200 to 11,600 units













Average Delivered Price per Home





$965,000 to $985,000













$945,000 to $965,000













Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin





27.25





%









27.25





%









SG&A, as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues





9.2





%









9.4% to 9.5





%









Period-End Community Count





430













440 to 450













Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales and Other





$— million













$110 million













Tax Rate





26.0





%









25.5





%



















































Financial Highlights for the three months ended





April 30, 2025





and





2024





(unaudited):















2025









2024









Net Income





$352.4 million, or $3.50 per share diluted













$481.6 million, or $4.55 per share diluted













Pre-Tax Income





$477.5 million













$649.8 million













Pre-Tax Inventory Impairments included in Home Sales Costs of Revenues





$9.8 million













$28.4 million













Home Sales Revenues





$2.71 billion and 2,899 units













$2.65 billion and 2,641 units













Net Signed Contracts





$2.60 billion and 2,650 units













$2.94 billion and 3,041 units













Net Signed Contracts per Community





6.4 units













8.0 units













Quarter-End Backlog





$6.84 billion and 6,063 units













$7.38 billion and 7,093 units













Average Price per Home in Backlog





$1,128,100













$1,040,200













Home Sales Gross Margin





26.0





%









25.8





%









Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin





27.5





%









28.2





%









Interest Included in Home Sales Cost of Revenues, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues





1.1





%









1.3





%









SG&A, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues





9.5





%









9.0





%









Income from Operations





$449.7 million, or 16.4% of total revenues













$623.5 million, or 22.0% of total revenues













Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales and Other





$29.0 million













$203.7 million













Pre-Tax Land and Other Impairments included in Land Sales and Other Costs of Revenues





$— million













$0.6 million













Pre-tax Other Asset Write-offs included in Other Income - net





$— million













$4.9 million













Quarterly Cancellations as a Percentage of Beginning-Quarter Backlog





2.8





%









2.8





%









Quarterly Cancellations as a Percentage of Signed Contracts in Quarter





6.2





%









5.7





%



















































Financial Highlights for the six months ended





April 30, 2025





and





2024





(unaudited):















2025













2024













Net Income





$530.2 million, or $5.24 per share diluted













$721.2 million, or $6.80 per share diluted













Pre-Tax Income





$698.9 million













$960.9 million













Pre-Tax Inventory Impairments included in Home Sales Costs of Revenues





$26.2 million













$29.9 million













Home Sales Revenues





$4.55 billion and 4,890 units













$4.58 billion and 4,568 units













Net Signed Contracts





$4.91 billion and 4,957 units













$5.01 billion and 5,083 units













Home Sales Gross Margin





25.6





%









26.6





%









Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin





27.3





%









28.5





%









Interest Included in Home Sales Cost of Revenues, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues





1.1





%









1.3





%









SG&A, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues





10.9





%









10.2





%









Income from Operations





$668.8 million, or 14.5% of total revenues













$931.9 million, or 19.5% of total revenues













Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales and Other





$31.5 million













$212.3 million













Pre-Tax Land and Other Impairments included in Land Sales and Other Costs of Revenues





$1.8 million













$0.6 million













Pre-tax Other Asset Write-offs included in Other Income - net





$4.4 million













$4.9 million



































Additional Information:









The Company ended its FY 2025 second quarter with $686.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.30 billion at FYE 2024 and $574.8 million at FY 2025’s first quarter. At FY 2025 second quarter end, the Company also had $2.19 billion available under its $2.35 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility



.





The Company ended its FY 2025 second quarter with $686.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.30 billion at FYE 2024 and $574.8 million at FY 2025’s first quarter. At FY 2025 second quarter end, the Company also had $2.19 billion available under its $2.35 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility .



On February 7, 2025, the Company extended the maturity date of the senior unsecured revolving credit facility from February 14, 2028 to February 7, 2030 and increased the total amount of revolving loans and commitments available under the facility from $1.96 billion to $2.35 billion. The Company also extended the maturity of all $650 million of loans outstanding under its term loan credit facility to February 7, 2030.



On February 7, 2025, the Company extended the maturity date of the senior unsecured revolving credit facility from February 14, 2028 to February 7, 2030 and increased the total amount of revolving loans and commitments available under the facility from $1.96 billion to $2.35 billion. The Company also extended the maturity of all $650 million of loans outstanding under its term loan credit facility to February 7, 2030.



On March 11, 2025, the Company announced a 9% increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $0.23 to $0.25 per share. On April 25, 2025, the Company paid its quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2025.



On March 11, 2025, the Company announced a 9% increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $0.23 to $0.25 per share. On April 25, 2025, the Company paid its quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 11, 2025.



Stockholders’ equity at FY 2025 second quarter end was $7.95 billion, compared to $7.67 billion at FYE 2024.



Stockholders’ equity at FY 2025 second quarter end was $7.95 billion, compared to $7.67 billion at FYE 2024.



FY 2025’s second quarter-end book value per share was $80.84 per share, compared to $76.87 at FYE 2024.



FY 2025’s second quarter-end book value per share was $80.84 per share, compared to $76.87 at FYE 2024.



The Company ended its FY 2025’s second quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 26.1%, compared to 26.0% at FY 2025’s first quarter end and 27.0% at FYE 2024. The Company ended FY 2025’s second quarter with a net debt-to-capital ratio



(1)



of 19.8%, compared to 21.1% at FY 2025’s first quarter end, and 15.2% at FYE 2024.



The Company ended its FY 2025’s second quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 26.1%, compared to 26.0% at FY 2025’s first quarter end and 27.0% at FYE 2024. The Company ended FY 2025’s second quarter with a net debt-to-capital ratio of 19.8%, compared to 21.1% at FY 2025’s first quarter end, and 15.2% at FYE 2024.



The Company ended FY 2025’s second quarter with approximately 78,600 lots owned and optioned, compared to 77,700 one quarter earlier, and 71,800 one year earlier. Approximately 42% or 32,800, of these lots were owned, of which approximately 19,300 lots, including those in backlog, were substantially improved.



The Company ended FY 2025’s second quarter with approximately 78,600 lots owned and optioned, compared to 77,700 one quarter earlier, and 71,800 one year earlier. Approximately 42% or 32,800, of these lots were owned, of which approximately 19,300 lots, including those in backlog, were substantially improved.



In the second quarter of FY 2025, the Company spent approximately $723.0 million on land to purchase approximately 4,380 lots.



In the second quarter of FY 2025, the Company spent approximately $723.0 million on land to purchase approximately 4,380 lots.



The Company ended FY 2025’s second quarter with 421 selling communities, compared to 406 at FY 2025’s first quarter end and 386 at FY 2024’s second quarter end.















(1)





See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” below for more information on the calculation of the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.





















Toll Brothers will be broadcasting live via the Investor Relations section of its website, investors.TollBrothers.com, a conference call hosted by chairman and chief executive officer Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. at 8:30 a.m. (ET) Wednesday, May 21, 2025, to discuss these results and its outlook for the third quarter and FY 2025. To access the call, enter the Toll Brothers website, click on the Investor Relations page, and select “Events & Presentations.” Participants are encouraged to log on at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the presentation to register and download any necessary software.





The call can be heard live with an online replay which will follow.







ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS









Toll Brothers, Inc.



, a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.





Toll Brothers discloses information about its business and financial performance and other matters, and provides links to its securities filings, notices of investor events, and earnings and other news releases, on the Investor Relations section of its website (investors.TollBrothers.com).









From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.











FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Information presented herein for the second quarter ended April 30, 2025 is subject to finalization of the Company’s regulatory filings, related financial and accounting reporting procedures and external auditor procedures.





This release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. One can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly historical or factual nature and generally discuss or relate to future events. These statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “likely,” “will,” and other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding: expectations regarding inflation and interest rates; the markets in which we operate or may operate; our strategic priorities; our land acquisition, land development and capital allocation priorities; market conditions; demand for our homes; our build-to-order and spec home strategy; anticipated operating results and guidance; home deliveries; financial resources and condition; changes in revenues; changes in profitability; changes in margins; changes in accounting treatment; cost of revenues, including expected labor and material costs; selling, general, and administrative expenses; interest expense; inventory write-downs; home warranty and construction defect claims; unrecognized tax benefits; anticipated tax refunds; sales paces and prices; effects of home buyer cancellations; growth and expansion; joint ventures in which we are involved; anticipated results from our investments in unconsolidated entities; our ability to acquire or dispose of land and pursue real estate opportunities; our ability to gain approvals and open new communities; our ability to market, construct and sell homes and properties; our ability to deliver homes from backlog; our ability to secure materials and subcontractors; our ability to produce the liquidity and capital necessary to conduct normal business operations or to expand and take advantage of opportunities; and the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations, and claims.





Any or all of the forward-looking statements included in this release are not guarantees of future performance and may turn out to be inaccurate. This can occur as a result of incorrect assumptions or as a consequence of known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The major risks and uncertainties – and assumptions that are made – that affect our business and may cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:







the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, inflation rates, interest and mortgage rates, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;



the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, inflation rates, interest and mortgage rates, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;



market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;



market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;



the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such land;



the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such land;



access to adequate capital on acceptable terms;



access to adequate capital on acceptable terms;



geographic concentration of our operations;



geographic concentration of our operations;



levels of competition;



levels of competition;



the price and availability of lumber, other raw materials, home components and labor;



the price and availability of lumber, other raw materials, home components and labor;



the effect of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on home building products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries;



the effect of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on home building products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries;



the effects of weather and the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, unavailability of insurance, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters;



the effects of weather and the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, unavailability of insurance, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters;



risks arising from acts of war, terrorism or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as Covid-19;



risks arising from acts of war, terrorism or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as Covid-19;



federal and state tax policies;



federal and state tax policies;



transportation costs;



transportation costs;



the effect of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations;



the effect of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations;



legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves;



legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves;



risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects;



risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects;



the effect of potential loss of key management personnel;



the effect of potential loss of key management personnel;



changes in accounting principles;



changes in accounting principles;



risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our and our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and



risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our and our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and



other factors described in “Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2024 and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).











Many of the factors mentioned above or in other reports or public statements made by us will be important in determining our future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those that might be anticipated from our forward-looking statements.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





For a further discussion of factors that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results, see the information under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. This discussion is provided as permitted by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and all of our forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referenced in this section.



















TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Amounts in thousands)



































April 30,





2025









October 31,





2024













(Unaudited)

















ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





686,466













$





1,303,039













Inventory









10,994,873

















9,712,925













Property, construction and office equipment - net









450,024

















453,007













Receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets









583,422

















590,611













Mortgage loans held for sale









195,651

















191,242













Customer deposits held in escrow









113,086

















109,691













Investments in unconsolidated entities









1,172,302

















1,007,417

















$





14,195,824













$





13,367,932

































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















Liabilities:





















Loans payable





$





1,052,710













$





1,085,817













Senior notes









1,597,544

















1,597,102













Mortgage company loan facility









150,000

















150,000













Customer deposits









514,965

















488,690













Accounts payable









666,488

















492,213













Accrued expenses









2,088,588

















1,752,848













Income taxes payable









161,114

















114,547













Total liabilities









6,231,409

















5,681,217

































Equity:





















Stockholders’ Equity





















Common stock, 112,937 shares issued at April 30, 2025 and October 31, 2024









1,129

















1,129













Additional paid-in capital









679,434

















694,713













Retained earnings









8,634,857

















8,153,356













Treasury stock, at cost — 14,612 and 13,149 shares at April 30, 2025 and October 31, 2024, respectively









(1,394,825





)













(1,209,547





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income









28,130

















31,277













Total stockholders’ equity









7,948,725

















7,670,928













Noncontrolling interest









15,690

















15,787













Total equity









7,964,415

















7,686,715

















$





14,195,824













$





13,367,932































































TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)









(Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended





April 30,









Six Months Ended





April 30,

















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024



















$









%













$









%













$









%













$









%











Revenues:





















































Home sales





$





2,706,453

















$





2,647,020

















$





4,547,229

















$





4,578,856

















Land sales and other









32,624





















190,466





















50,979





















206,478

























2,739,077





















2,837,486





















4,598,208





















4,785,334





































































Cost of revenues:





















































Home sales









2,002,218









74.0





%













1,963,283









74.2





%













3,383,698









74.4





%













3,362,509









73.4





%









Land sales and other









31,421









96.3





%













12,979









6.8





%













49,527









97.2





%













23,140









11.2





%

















2,033,639





















1,976,262





















3,433,225





















3,385,649





































































Gross margin - home sales









704,235









26.0





%













683,737









25.8





%













1,163,531









25.6





%













1,216,347









26.6





%









Gross margin - land sales and other









1,203









3.7





%













177,487









93.2





%













1,452









2.8





%













183,338









88.8





%





























































Selling, general and administrative expenses









255,760









9.5





%













237,698









9.0





%













496,174









10.9





%













467,744









10.2





%









Income from operations









449,678





















623,526





















668,809





















931,941





































































Other:





















































Income (loss) from unconsolidated entities









11,489





















5,887





















2,746





















(3,285





)













Other income - net









16,336





















20,366





















27,330





















32,284

















Income before income taxes









477,503





















649,779





















698,885





















960,940

















Income tax provision









125,056





















168,162





















168,735





















239,765

















Net income





$





352,447

















$





481,617

















$





530,150

















$





721,175

















Per share:





















































Basic earnings





$





3.53

















$





4.60

















$





5.28

















$





6.87

















Diluted earnings





$





3.50

















$





4.55

















$





5.24

















$





6.80

















Cash dividend declared





$





0.25

















$





0.23

















$





0.48

















$





0.44

















Weighted-average number of shares:





















































Basic









99,890





















104,794





















100,360





















104,958

















Diluted









100,585





















105,803





















101,208





















106,034





































































Effective tax rate









26.2





%

















25.9





%

















24.1





%

















25.0





%















































































































TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









SUPPLEMENTAL DATA









(Amounts in thousands)









(unaudited)



































Three Months Ended





April 30,









Six Months Ended





April 30,

















2025

















2024













2025













2024









Inventory impairments and write-offs included in home sales cost of revenues:





































Pre-development costs and option write offs





$





1,674













$





1,288









$





5,631









$





2,759









Land owned for operating communities









8,125

















27,140













20,585













27,140













$





9,799













$





28,428









$





26,216









$





29,899













































Land and other impairments included in land sales and other cost of revenues





$





—













$





600









$





1,841









$





600













































Other asset write-offs (recoveries) included in Other income - net





$





(42





)









$





4,900









$





4,405









$





4,900













































Depreciation and amortization





$





20,775













$





19,590









$





37,940









$





35,283









Interest incurred





$





31,603













$





27,405









$





61,438









$





56,164









Interest expense:





































Charged to home sales cost of revenues





$





30,311













$





34,740









$





50,387









$





58,318









Charged to land sales and other cost of revenues









623

















726













638













1,020













$





30,934













$





35,466









$





51,025









$





59,338













































Home sites controlled:





















April 30,





2025









April 30,





2024









Owned

























32,763













36,985









Optioned

























45,843













34,779

































78,606













71,764

































































































Inventory at April 30, 2025 and October 31, 2024 consisted of the following (amounts in thousands):













April 30,





2025









October 31,





2024









Land deposits and costs of future communities





$





781,280









$





620,040









Land and land development costs









2,992,183













2,532,221









Land and land development costs associated with homes under construction









3,785,095













3,617,266









Total land and land development costs









7,558,558













6,769,527





























Homes under construction









2,946,464













2,458,541









Model homes



(1)











489,851













484,857













$





10,994,873









$





9,712,925























(1)









Includes the allocated land and land development costs associated with each of our model homes in operation.























Toll Brothers operates in the following five geographic segments, with operations generally located in the states listed below:







North: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania



North: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania



Mid-Atlantic: Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia



Mid-Atlantic: Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia



South: Florida, South Carolina and Texas



South: Florida, South Carolina and Texas



Mountain: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah



Mountain: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah



Pacific: California, Oregon and Washington























Three Months Ended





April 30,













Units









$ (Millions)









Average Price Per Unit $













2025









2024













2025

















2024

















2025













2024









REVENUES





















































North





389









349









$





378.5













$





335.2













$





973,000









$





960,500









Mid-Atlantic





379









378













321.8

















376.1













$





849,000









$





995,000









South





928









804













758.6

















658.4













$





817,500









$





818,900









Mountain





856









686













755.9

















603.6













$





883,000









$





879,800









Pacific





347









424













492.2

















674.7













$





1,418,400









$





1,591,200









Home Building





2,899









2,641













2,707.0

















2,648.0













$





933,700









$





1,002,600









Corporate and other

























(0.5





)













(1.0





)

























Total home sales





2,899









2,641













2,706.5

















2,647.0













$





933,600









$





1,002,300









Land sales and other

























32.6

















190.5





























Total Consolidated





















$





2,739.1













$





2,837.5

















































































CONTRACTS





















































North





372









412









$





386.9













$





422.1













$





1,039,900









$





1,024,600









Mid-Atlantic





407









376













378.7

















348.9













$





930,500









$





928,000









South





753









892













636.8

















746.8













$





845,700









$





837,200









Mountain





776









944













695.5

















814.6













$





896,300









$





862,900









Pacific





342









417













506.5

















608.6













$





1,480,900









$





1,459,400









Total Consolidated





2,650









3,041









$





2,604.4













$





2,941.0













$





982,800









$





967,100





























































BACKLOG





















































North





909









1,055









$





1,028.5













$





1,108.0













$





1,131,500









$





1,050,300









Mid-Atlantic





906









912













987.4

















900.8













$





1,089,900









$





987,700









South





1,932









2,344













1,774.7

















2,120.2













$





918,600









$





904,500









Mountain





1,480









1,891













1,563.9

















1,836.2













$





1,056,700









$





971,000









Pacific





836









891













1,484.9

















1,412.8













$





1,776,100









$





1,585,600









Total Consolidated





6,063









7,093









$





6,839.4













$





7,378.0













$





1,128,100









$





1,040,200





















































































Note: Due to rounding, amounts in the geographic tables may not add.













Six Months Ended





April 30,













Units









$ (Millions)









Average Price Per Unit $













2025









2024













2025

















2024

















2025













2024









REVENUES





















































North





636









638









$





633.2













$





607.9













$





995,600









$





952,800









Mid-Atlantic





645









655













558.0

















640.3













$





865,100









$





977,600









South





1,524









1,435













1,264.9

















1,191.3













$





830,000









$





830,200









Mountain





1,519









1,171













1,312.6

















1,056.9













$





864,100









$





902,600









Pacific





566









669













779.3

















1,083.7













$





1,376,900









$





1,619,900









Home Building





4,890









4,568













4,548.0

















4,580.1













$





930,100









$





1,002,600









Corporate and other

























(0.8





)













(1.2





)

























Total home sales





4,890









4,568













4,547.2

















4,578.9













$





929,900









$





1,002,400









Land sales and other

























51.0

















206.5





























Total Consolidated





















$





4,598.2













$





4,785.3

















































































CONTRACTS





















































North





690









737









$





723.6













$





751.0













$





1,048,700









$





1,019,000









Mid-Atlantic





765









622













720.2

















587.6













$





941,400









$





944,700









South





1,453









1,467













1,230.0

















1,216.7













$





846,500









$





829,400









Mountain





1,404









1,485













1,229.6

















1,313.4













$





875,800









$





884,400









Pacific





645









772













1,008.2

















1,137.1













$





1,563,100









$





1,472,900









Total Consolidated





4,957









5,083









$





4,911.6













$





5,005.8













$





990,800









$





984,800























































































Unconsolidated entities:







Information related to revenues and contracts of entities in which we have an interest for the three-month and six-month periods ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, and for backlog at April 30, 2025 and 2024 is as follows:













Units









$ (Millions)









Average Price Per Unit $













2025









2024













2025













2024













2025













2024









Three months ended April 30,





















































Revenues





24









40









$





36.9









$





40.9









$





1,535,600









$





1,021,400









Contracts





18









33









$





27.5









$





43.9









$





1,527,200









$





1,328,900





























































Six months ended April 30,





















































Revenues





39









40









$





57.8









$





40.9









$





1,482,800









$





1,021,400









Contracts





36









55









$





53.4









$





65.4









$





1,483,500









$





1,189,700





























































Backlog at April 30,





9









164









$





13.0









$





184.5









$





1,440,100









$





1,125,200



















































































































































RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES







This press release contains, and Company management’s discussion of the results presented in this press release may include, information about the Company’s adjusted home sales gross margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.





These four measures are non-GAAP financial measures which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP financial measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies in the home building business.





The Company’s management considers these non-GAAP financial measures as we make operating and strategic decisions and evaluate our performance, including against other home builders that may use similar non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in understanding our operations and leverage and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other home builders to the extent they provide similar information.







Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin







The following table reconciles the Company’s home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted home sales gross margin is calculated as (i) home sales gross margin plus interest recognized in home sales cost of revenues plus inventory write-downs recognized in home sales cost of revenues divided by (ii) home sales revenues.











Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin Reconciliation









(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)











































Three Months Ended





April 30,









Six Months Ended





April 30,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024













Revenues - home sales





$





2,706,453













$





2,647,020













$





4,547,229













$





4,578,856













Cost of revenues - home sales









2,002,218

















1,963,283

















3,383,698

















3,362,509













Home sales gross margin









704,235

















683,737

















1,163,531

















1,216,347













Add:





Interest recognized in cost of revenues - home sales









30,311

















34,740

















50,387

















58,318

















Inventory impairments and write-offs in cost of revenues - home sales









9,799

















28,428

















26,216

















29,899













Adjusted home sales gross margin





$





744,345













$





746,905













$





1,240,134













$





1,304,564

















































Home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues









26.0





%













25.8





%













25.6





%













26.6





%

















































Adjusted home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues









27.5





%













28.2





%













27.3





%













28.5





%

























































































































































The Company’s management believes adjusted home sales gross margin is a useful financial measure to investors because it allows them to evaluate the performance of our home building operations without the often varying effects of capitalized interest costs and inventory impairments. The use of adjusted home sales gross margin also assists the Company’s management in assessing the profitability of our home building operations and making strategic decisions regarding community location and product mix.







Forward-looking Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin







The Company has not provided projected third quarter and full FY 2025 home sales gross margin or a GAAP reconciliation for forward-looking adjusted home sales gross margin because such measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis, since inventory write-downs are based on future activity and observation and therefore cannot be projected for the third quarter and full FY 2025. The variability of these charges may have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our third quarter and full FY 2025 home sales gross margin.







Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation







The following table reconciles the Company’s net income and earnings per share (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share (a non-GAAP financial measure).











Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Per Share Reconciliation









(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)











































Three Months Ended





April 30,









Six Months Ended





April 30,





















2025













2024

















2025













2024













Net income





$





352,447









$





481,617













$





530,150









$





721,175













Subtract:





Net income resulting from the sale of a parcel of land to a commercial developer









—













(124,119





)





















(124,119





)









Adjusted net income





$





352,447









$





357,498













$





530,150









$





597,056





















































Diluted earnings per share





$





3.50









$





4.55













$





5.24









$





6.80













Subtract:





Diluted earnings per share resulting from the sale of a parcel of land to a commercial developer









—













(1.17





)





















(1.17





)









Adjusted diluted earnings per share





$





3.50









$





3.38













$





5.24









$





5.63







































































































































Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio







The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt to capital (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure). The net debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as (i) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents divided by (ii) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents plus stockholders’ equity.











Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio Reconciliation









(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)



















































April 30,





2025









January 31,





2025









October 31,





2024









Loans payable





$





1,052,710













$





1,058,765













$





1,085,817













Senior notes









1,597,544

















1,597,316

















1,597,102













Mortgage company loan facility









150,000

















89,958

















150,000













Total debt









2,800,254

















2,746,039

















2,832,919













Total stockholders’ equity









7,948,725

















7,795,606

















7,670,928













Total capital





$





10,748,979













$





10,541,645













$





10,503,847













Ratio of debt-to-capital









26.1





%













26.0





%













27.0





%









































Total debt





$





2,800,254













$





2,746,039













$





2,832,919













Less:





Mortgage company loan facility









(150,000





)













(89,958





)













(150,000





)













Cash and cash equivalents









(686,466





)













(574,834





)













(1,303,039





)









Total net debt









1,963,788

















2,081,247

















1,379,880













Total stockholders’ equity









7,948,725

















7,795,606

















7,670,928













Total net capital





$





9,912,513













$





9,876,853













$





9,050,808













Net debt-to-capital ratio









19.8





%













21.1





%













15.2





%

















































































































The Company’s management uses the net debt-to-capital ratio as an indicator of its overall leverage and believes it is a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company’s operations.









CONTACT:





Gregg Ziegler (215) 478-3820













gziegler@tollbrothers.com





















A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a08df21-b279-4122-8614-64608117cdeb





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.