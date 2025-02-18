Toll Brothers, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Mixed Performance Metrics

Toll Brothers reports Q1 2025 net income of $177.7 million, with home sales revenues decreasing 5% year-over-year.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers, Inc. reported its first quarter financial results for FY 2025, showing a decline in net income to $177.7 million ($1.75 per diluted share) from $239.6 million ($2.25 per diluted share) in the same quarter last year. Total revenues from home sales fell by 5% to $1.84 billion, although the number of homes delivered increased by 3%. Notably, the company experienced a 12% rise in net signed contract value to $2.31 billion, driven by a 13% increase in contracted homes. Backlog value decreased by 2% year-over-year, while overall gross margins also softened. Despite challenges such as impairments and market pressures, the company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, citing strong demand in luxury markets and a solid balance sheet with sufficient land for growth. Toll Brothers continues to invest in its operations and plans to return cash to stockholders while remaining optimistic about long-term housing market fundamentals.

Potential Positives

Net signed contract value increased by 12% compared to the previous year, indicating strong demand for homes despite some market challenges.

The company reaffirmed its key homebuilding guidance for the full year, suggesting confidence in its operations and future performance.

Toll Brothers secured additional liquidity by extending the maturity dates of its credit facilities and increasing their capacity, enhancing its financial stability.

The average price per home in backlog increased to $1,099,200, reflecting a strong luxury market positioning.

Potential Negatives

Net income and earnings per share decreased significantly from $239.6 million ($2.25 per diluted share) in FY 2024’s first quarter to $177.7 million ($1.75 per diluted share) in FY 2025’s first quarter.

Home sales revenues dropped by 5%, from $1.93 billion in FY 2024’s first quarter to $1.84 billion in FY 2025’s first quarter.

Increased impairments, noted at $22.6 million, compared to just $1.5 million in FY 2024's first quarter, reflecting potential issues with asset management and market conditions.

FAQ

What were Toll Brothers' financial highlights for Q1 FY 2025?

Toll Brothers reported net income of $177.7 million and home sales revenues of $1.84 billion for Q1 FY 2025.

How did home sales compare to last year?

Home sales revenues decreased by 5%, while delivered homes increased by 3% compared to Q1 FY 2024.

What is the backlog value for Toll Brothers?

The backlog value at the end of Q1 FY 2025 was $6.94 billion, down 2% from the previous year.

What guidance has Toll Brothers provided for Q2 FY 2025?

Toll Brothers expects deliveries of 2,500 to 2,700 units and an average delivered price per home of $940,000 to $960,000.

How does Toll Brothers plan to manage market challenges?

The company aims to strategically manage pricing, incentives, and starts based on community-specific selling conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS C. JR. YEARLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 212,584 shares for an estimated $32,000,793 .

. MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 63,813 shares for an estimated $9,116,108 .

. ROBERT PARAHUS (President & COO) sold 6,900 shares for an estimated $1,018,423

PAUL E SHAPIRO sold 3,837 shares for an estimated $514,697

WENDELL E. PRITCHETT sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $442,169

JOHN A MCLEAN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $151,100

CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 225 shares for an estimated $28,321.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 312 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced results for its first quarter ended January 31, 2025.







FY





2025





’s





First





Quarter Financial Highlights (Compared to FY





2024



’



s First Quarter):









Net income and earnings per share were $177.7 million and $1.75 per diluted share, compared to net income of $239.6 million and $2.25 per diluted share in FY 2024’s first quarter.



Net income and earnings per share were $177.7 million and $1.75 per diluted share, compared to net income of $239.6 million and $2.25 per diluted share in FY 2024’s first quarter.



Pre-tax income was $221.4 million, compared to $311.2 million in FY 2024’s first quarter.



Pre-tax income was $221.4 million, compared to $311.2 million in FY 2024’s first quarter.



Home sales revenues were $1.84 billion, down 5% compared to FY 2024’s first quarter; delivered homes were 1,991, up 3%.



Home sales revenues were $1.84 billion, down 5% compared to FY 2024’s first quarter; delivered homes were 1,991, up 3%.



Net signed contract value was $2.31 billion, up 12% compared to FY 2024’s first quarter; contracted homes were 2,307, up 13%.



Net signed contract value was $2.31 billion, up 12% compared to FY 2024’s first quarter; contracted homes were 2,307, up 13%.



Backlog value was $6.94 billion at first quarter end, down 2% compared to FY 2024’s first quarter; homes in backlog were 6,312, down 6%.



Backlog value was $6.94 billion at first quarter end, down 2% compared to FY 2024’s first quarter; homes in backlog were 6,312, down 6%.



Home sales gross margin was 25.0%, compared to FY 2024’s first quarter end home sales gross margin of 27.6%.



Home sales gross margin was 25.0%, compared to FY 2024’s first quarter end home sales gross margin of 27.6%.



Adjusted home sales gross margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs, was 26.9%, compared to FY 2024’s first quarter adjusted home sales gross margin of 28.9%.



Adjusted home sales gross margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs, was 26.9%, compared to FY 2024’s first quarter adjusted home sales gross margin of 28.9%.



SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 13.1%, compared to 11.9% in FY 2024’s first quarter.



SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 13.1%, compared to 11.9% in FY 2024’s first quarter.



Income from operations was $219.1 million.



Income from operations was $219.1 million.



Other income, loss from unconsolidated entities, and gross margin from land sales and other was $2.5 million.



Other income, loss from unconsolidated entities, and gross margin from land sales and other was $2.5 million.



Overall, impairments were $22.6 million compared to $1.5 million in FY 2024's first quarter. Impairments included in home sales cost of sales, land sales and other cost of sales and in other income - net were $16.4 million, $1.8 million and $4.4 million, respectively.



Overall, impairments were $22.6 million compared to $1.5 million in FY 2024's first quarter. Impairments included in home sales cost of sales, land sales and other cost of sales and in other income - net were $16.4 million, $1.8 million and $4.4 million, respectively.



The Company repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares at an average price of $127.02 per share for a total purchase price of $23.7 million.







Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, stated: “In our first quarter, we delivered 1,991 homes at an average price of approximately $925,000, generating home sales revenues of $1.84 billion. Our adjusted gross margin was 26.9% in the quarter, or 65 basis points better than guidance, and our SG&A expense, as a percentage of homebuilding revenues, was 13.1%, or 40 basis points above guidance. While our net income and earnings per share came in below expectations, this was due primarily to impairments and a delay in the sale of a stabilized apartment property in one of our joint ventures. Our core homebuilding operations met expectations in the quarter.





“We signed 2,307 net contracts for $2.31 billion in our first quarter, up 13% in units and 12% in dollars compared to last year’s very strong first quarter, when net signed contracts were up approximately 40% in both units and dollars. While demand was solid in our first quarter, we have seen mixed results so far this spring selling season. Although demand has remained healthy in many of our markets and particularly at the higher end, affordability constraints and growing inventories in certain markets are pressuring sales – especially at the lower end. We continue to strategically manage our pricing, incentives and spec starts on a community-by-community basis to best match local selling conditions and to appropriately balance pace and price. Based on our first quarter results, the gross margin embedded in our backlog and the trends we are seeing early in the spring selling season, we are reaffirming all key homebuilding guidance for the full year, including deliveries, average price, adjusted gross margin, SG&A margin and community count growth. We continue to expect another year of solid results.





“At the end of our first quarter we owned or controlled approximately 77,700 lots, 56% of which were controlled, providing us with sufficient land for growth over the next several years. In February, we improved our already strong balance sheet and liquidity by extending the maturity dates of our term loan and revolving credit facilities to February 2030 and increasing the capacity of our revolver by nearly $400 million. With a solid balance sheet, ample liquidity, no significant debt maturities in fiscal 2025, and strong projected cash flows from operations this year, we are well positioned to continue investing in our business while also returning cash to stockholders throughout the year.





“We believe the long-term outlook for the new home market remains very positive and continues to be supported by strong fundamentals. These include favorable demographics, the structural undersupply of millions of homes in the U.S., the aging stock of existing homes, and the accumulated wealth built up from years of stock market and home price appreciation. With our industry leading brand, well-located communities at the corner of Main & Main, and our affluent customer base, our unique niche in the luxury market positions us well for continued success.”











Second Quarter and FY 2025 Financial Guidance:















Second Quarter









Full Fiscal Year









Deliveries





2,500 - 2,700 units









11,200 - 11,600 units









Average Delivered Price per Home





$940,000 - $960,000









$945,000 - $965,000









Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin





27.25%









27.25%









SG&A, as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues





10.3%









9.4% - 9.5%









Period-End Community Count





415









440 - 450









Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales and Other





$— million









$110 million









Tax Rate





26.0%









25.5%











































Financial Highlights for the three months ended January 31, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited):















2025









2024









Net Income





$177.7 million, or $1.75 per share diluted









$239.6 million, or $2.25 per share diluted









Pre-Tax Income





$221.4 million









$311.2 million









Pre-Tax Inventory Impairments included in Home Sales Costs of Revenues





$16.4 million









$1.5 million









Home Sales Revenues





$1.84 billion and 1,991 units









$1.93 billion and 1,927 units









Net Signed Contracts





$2.31 billion and 2,307 units









$2.06 billion and 2,042 units









Net Signed Contracts per Community





5.7 units









5.6 units









Quarter-End Backlog





$6.94 billion and 6,312 units









$7.08 billion and 6,693 units









Average Price per Home in Backlog





$1,099,200









$1,058,000









Home Sales Gross Margin





25.0%









27.6%









Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin





26.9%









28.9%









Interest Included in Home Sales Cost of Revenues, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues





1.1%









1.2%









SG&A, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues





13.1%









11.9%









Income from Operations





$219.1 million, or 11.8% of total revenues









$308.4 million, or 15.8% of total revenues









Other Income, Loss from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales and Other





$2.5 million









$8.6 million









Pre-Tax Land and Other Impairments included in Land Sales and Other Costs of Revenues





$1.8 million









—









Pre-tax Other Asset Write-offs included in Other Income - net





$4.4 million









—









Quarterly Cancellations as a Percentage of Beginning-Quarter Backlog





2.4%









2.9%









Quarterly Cancellations as a Percentage of Signed Contracts in Quarter





5.8%









8.6%































Additional Information:









The Company ended its FY 2025 first quarter with $574.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.30 billion at FYE 2024 and $754.8 million at FY 2024’s first quarter. At FY 2025 first quarter end, the Company also had $1.77 billion available under its $1.96 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility



.





The Company ended its FY 2025 first quarter with $574.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.30 billion at FYE 2024 and $754.8 million at FY 2024’s first quarter. At FY 2025 first quarter end, the Company also had $1.77 billion available under its $1.96 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility .



On February 7, 2025, the Company extended the maturity date of the senior unsecured revolving credit facility from February 14, 2028 to February 7, 2030 and increased the total amount of revolving loans and commitments available under the facility from $1.96 billion to $2.35 billion. The Company also extended the maturity of all $650 million of loans outstanding under its term loan credit facility to February 7, 2030.



On February 7, 2025, the Company extended the maturity date of the senior unsecured revolving credit facility from February 14, 2028 to February 7, 2030 and increased the total amount of revolving loans and commitments available under the facility from $1.96 billion to $2.35 billion. The Company also extended the maturity of all $650 million of loans outstanding under its term loan credit facility to February 7, 2030.



On January 24, 2025, the Company paid its quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2025.



On January 24, 2025, the Company paid its quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2025.



Stockholders’ equity at FY 2025 first quarter end was $7.80 billion, compared to $7.67 billion at FYE 2024.



Stockholders’ equity at FY 2025 first quarter end was $7.80 billion, compared to $7.67 billion at FYE 2024.



FY 2025’s first quarter-end book value per share was $77.98 per share, compared to $76.87 at FYE 2024.



FY 2025’s first quarter-end book value per share was $77.98 per share, compared to $76.87 at FYE 2024.



The Company ended its FY 2025’s first quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 26.0%, compared to 27.0% at FY 2024’s fourth quarter end and 28.0% at FY 2024’s first quarter end. The Company ended FY 2025’s first quarter with a net debt-to-capital ratio



(





1)



of 21.1%, compared to 15.2% at FY 2024’s fourth quarter end, and 21.4% at FY 2024’s first quarter end.



The Company ended its FY 2025’s first quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 26.0%, compared to 27.0% at FY 2024’s fourth quarter end and 28.0% at FY 2024’s first quarter end. The Company ended FY 2025’s first quarter with a net debt-to-capital ratio of 21.1%, compared to 15.2% at FY 2024’s fourth quarter end, and 21.4% at FY 2024’s first quarter end.



The Company ended FY 2025’s first quarter with approximately 77,700 lots owned and optioned, compared to 74,700 one quarter earlier, and 70,400 one year earlier. Approximately 44% or 33,900, of these lots were owned, of which approximately 20,300 lots, including those in backlog, were substantially improved.



The Company ended FY 2025’s first quarter with approximately 77,700 lots owned and optioned, compared to 74,700 one quarter earlier, and 70,400 one year earlier. Approximately 44% or 33,900, of these lots were owned, of which approximately 20,300 lots, including those in backlog, were substantially improved.



In the first quarter of FY 2025, the Company spent approximately $360.6 million on land to purchase approximately 2,307 lots.



In the first quarter of FY 2025, the Company spent approximately $360.6 million on land to purchase approximately 2,307 lots.



The Company ended FY 2025’s first quarter with 406 selling communities, compared to 408 at FY 2024’s fourth quarter end and 377 at FY 2024’s first quarter end.











(1)





See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” below for more information on the calculation of the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.





















Toll Brothers will be broadcasting live via the Investor Relations section of its website, investors.TollBrothers.com, a conference call hosted by chairman and chief executive officer Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. at 8:30 a.m. (ET) Wednesday, February 19, 2025, to discuss these results and its outlook for the second quarter and FY 2025. To access the call, enter the Toll Brothers website, click on the Investor Relations page, and select “Events & Presentations.” Participants are encouraged to log on at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the presentation to register and download any necessary software.





The call can be heard live with an online replay which will follow.







ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.





Toll Brothers discloses information about its business and financial performance and other matters, and provides links to its securities filings, notices of investor events, and earnings and other news releases, on the Investor Relations section of its website (investors.TollBrothers.com).







From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Information presented herein for the first quarter ended January 31, 2025 is subject to finalization of the Company’s regulatory filings, related financial and accounting reporting procedures and external auditor procedures.





This release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. One can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly historical or factual nature and generally discuss or relate to future events. These statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “likely,” “will,” and other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding: expectations regarding inflation and interest rates; the markets in which we operate or may operate; our strategic priorities; our land acquisition, land development and capital allocation priorities; market conditions; demand for our homes; our build-to-order and spec home strategy; anticipated operating results and guidance; home deliveries; financial resources and condition; changes in revenues; changes in profitability; changes in margins; changes in accounting treatment; cost of revenues, including expected labor and material costs; selling, general, and administrative expenses; interest expense; inventory write-downs; home warranty and construction defect claims; unrecognized tax benefits; anticipated tax refunds; sales paces and prices; effects of home buyer cancellations; growth and expansion; joint ventures in which we are involved; anticipated results from our investments in unconsolidated entities; our ability to acquire or dispose of land and pursue real estate opportunities; our ability to gain approvals and open new communities; our ability to market, construct and sell homes and properties; our ability to deliver homes from backlog; our ability to secure materials and subcontractors; our ability to produce the liquidity and capital necessary to conduct normal business operations or to expand and take advantage of opportunities; and the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations, and claims.





Any or all of the forward-looking statements included in this release are not guarantees of future performance and may turn out to be inaccurate. This can occur as a result of incorrect assumptions or as a consequence of known or unknown risks and uncertainties. The major risks and uncertainties – and assumptions that are made – that affect our business and may cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:







the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, inflation rates, interest and mortgage rates, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;



the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, inflation rates, interest and mortgage rates, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar;



market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;



market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;



the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such land;



the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such land;



access to adequate capital on acceptable terms;



access to adequate capital on acceptable terms;



geographic concentration of our operations;



geographic concentration of our operations;



levels of competition;



levels of competition;



the price and availability of lumber, other raw materials, home components and labor;



the price and availability of lumber, other raw materials, home components and labor;



the effect of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on home building products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries;



the effect of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on home building products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries;



the effects of weather and the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, unavailability of insurance, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters;



the effects of weather and the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, unavailability of insurance, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters;



risks arising from acts of war, terrorism or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as Covid-19;



risks arising from acts of war, terrorism or outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as Covid-19;



federal and state tax policies;



federal and state tax policies;



transportation costs;



transportation costs;



the effect of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations;



the effect of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations;



legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves;



legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves;



risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects;



risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects;



the effect of potential loss of key management personnel;



the effect of potential loss of key management personnel;



changes in accounting principles;



changes in accounting principles;



risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our and our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and



risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our and our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and



other factors described in “Risk Factors” included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2024 and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).











Many of the factors mentioned above or in other reports or public statements made by us will be important in determining our future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those that might be anticipated from our forward-looking statements.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





For a further discussion of factors that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results, see the information under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. This discussion is provided as permitted by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and all of our forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referenced in this section.



















TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Amounts in thousands)























January 31,





2025









October 31,





2024













(Unaudited)

















ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





574,834













$





1,303,039













Inventory









10,677,502

















9,712,925













Property, construction and office equipment - net









455,208

















453,007













Receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets









595,692

















590,611













Mortgage loans held for sale









99,620

















191,242













Customer deposits held in escrow









112,671

















109,691













Investments in unconsolidated entities









1,106,576

















1,007,417

















$





13,622,103













$





13,367,932

































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















Liabilities:





















Loans payable





$





1,058,765













$





1,085,817













Senior notes









1,597,316

















1,597,102













Mortgage company loan facility









89,958

















150,000













Customer deposits









518,200

















488,690













Accounts payable









650,714

















492,213













Accrued expenses









1,830,701

















1,752,848













Income taxes payable









64,955

















114,547













Total liabilities









5,810,609

















5,681,217

































Equity:





















Stockholders’ Equity





















Common stock, 112,937 shares issued at January 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024









1,129

















1,129













Additional paid-in capital









674,492

















694,713













Retained earnings









8,307,555

















8,153,356













Treasury stock, at cost — 12,969 and 13,149 shares at January 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024, respectively









(1,217,942





)













(1,209,547





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income









30,372

















31,277













Total stockholders’ equity









7,795,606

















7,670,928













Noncontrolling interest









15,888

















15,787













Total equity









7,811,494

















7,686,715

















$





13,622,103













$





13,367,932



































TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)









(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended





January 31,













2025









2024















$









%













$









%











Revenues:





























Home sales





$





1,840,776

















$





1,931,836

















Land sales and other









18,355





















16,012

























1,859,131





















1,947,848













































Cost of revenues:





























Home sales









1,381,480









75.0





%













1,399,226









72.4





%









Land sales and other









18,106









98.6





%













10,161









63.5





%

















1,399,586





















1,409,387













































Gross margin - home sales









459,296









25.0





%













532,610









27.6





%









Gross margin - land sales and other









249









1.4





%













5,851









36.5





%





































Selling, general and administrative expenses









240,414









13.1





%













230,046









11.9





%









Income from operations









219,131





















308,415













































Other:





























Loss from unconsolidated entities









(8,743





)

















(9,172





)













Other income - net









10,994





















11,918

















Income before income taxes









221,382





















311,161

















Income tax provision









43,679





















71,603

















Net income





$





177,703

















$





239,558

















Per share:





























Basic earnings





$





1.76

















$





2.28

















Diluted earnings





$





1.75

















$





2.25

















Cash dividend declared





$





0.23

















$





0.21

















Weighted-average number of shares:





























Basic









100,830





















105,122

















Diluted









101,830





















106,265













































Effective tax rate









19.7





%

















23.0





%







































































TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









SUPPLEMENTAL DATA









(Amounts in thousands)









(unaudited)























Three Months Ended





January 31,













2025









2024









Inventory impairments and write-offs included in home sales cost of revenues:





















Pre-development costs and option write offs





$





3,957









$





1,471









Land owned for operating communities









12,460













—













$





16,417









$





1,471





























Land and other impairments included in land sales and other cost of revenues





$





1,841









$





—





























Other asset write-offs included in Other income - net





$





4,447









$





—





























Depreciation and amortization





$





17,165









$





15,693









Interest incurred





$





29,835









$





28,759









Interest expense:





















Charged to home sales cost of revenues





$





20,076









$





23,578









Charged to land sales and other cost of revenues









15













294













$





20,091









$





23,872





























Home sites controlled:





January 31,





2025









January 31,





2024









Owned









33,871













36,014









Optioned









43,843













34,435

















77,714













70,449

















Inventory at January 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024 consisted of the following (amounts in thousands):













January 31,





2025









October 31,





2024









Land deposits and costs of future communities





$





734,671









$





620,040









Land and land development costs









2,587,654













2,532,221









Land and land development costs associated with homes under construction









3,956,943













3,617,266









Total land and land development costs









7,279,268













6,769,527





























Homes under construction









2,901,900













2,458,541









Model homes



(1)











496,334













484,857













$





10,677,502









$





9,712,925































(1)









Includes the allocated land and land development costs associated with each of our model homes in operation.























Toll Brothers operates in the following five geographic segments, with operations generally located in the states listed below:







North: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania



North: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania



Mid-Atlantic: Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia



Mid-Atlantic: Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia



South: Florida, South Carolina and Texas



South: Florida, South Carolina and Texas



Mountain: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah



Mountain: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah



Pacific: California, Oregon and Washington























Three Months Ended





January 31,













Units









$ (Millions)









Average Price Per Unit $













2025









2024









2025









2024









2025









2024









REVENUES





















































North





247









289









$





254.7













$





272.6













$





1,031,200









$





943,500









Mid-Atlantic





266









277













236.2

















264.1













$





888,100









$





953,600









South





596









631













506.3

















532.9













$





849,500









$





844,500









Mountain





663









485













556.7

















453.4













$





839,700









$





934,800









Pacific





219









245













287.1

















409.0













$





1,311,200









$





1,669,400









Home Building





1,991









1,927













1,841.0

















1,932.0













$





924,700









$





1,002,600









Corporate and other

























(0.3





)













(0.2





)

























Total home sales





1,991









1,927













1,840.7

















1,931.8













$





924,600









$





1,002,500









Land sales and other

























18.4

















16.0





























Total Consolidated





















$





1,859.1













$





1,947.8

















































































CONTRACTS





















































North





318









325









$





336.8













$





328.8













$





1,059,100









$





1,011,700









Mid-Atlantic





358









246













341.5

















238.6













$





953,900









$





970,000









South





700









575













593.1

















469.9













$





847,300









$





817,200









Mountain





628









541













534.1

















498.9













$





850,500









$





922,200









Pacific





303









355













501.7

















528.6













$





1,655,800









$





1,488,900









Total Consolidated





2,307









2,042









$





2,307.2













$





2,064.8













$





1,000,100









$





1,011,200





























































BACKLOG





















































North





926









992









$





1,019.7













$





1,020.5













$





1,101,200









$





1,028,700









Mid-Atlantic





878









914













930.1

















928.1













$





1,059,400









$





1,015,400









South





2,107









2,256













1,895.4

















2,030.8













$





899,600









$





900,200









Mountain





1,560









1,633













1,623.7

















1,624.2













$





1,040,800









$





994,600









Pacific





841









898













1,469.5

















1,477.5













$





1,747,300









$





1,645,300









Total Consolidated





6,312









6,693









$





6,938.4













$





7,081.1













$





1,099,200









$





1,058,000

















Note: Due to rounding, amounts may not add.







Unconsolidated entities:







Information related to revenues and contracts of entities in which we have an interest for the three-month periods ended January 31, 2025 and 2024, and for backlog at January 31, 2025 and 2024 is as follows:













Units









$ (Millions)









Average Price Per Unit $













2025









2024









2025









2024









2025









2024









Three months ended January 31,





















































Revenues





15









—









$





21.0









$





—









$





1,398,200









$





—









Contracts





18









22









$





25.9









$





21.6









$





1,439,800









$





980,900





























































Backlog at January 31,





15









171









$





22.3









$





181.5









$





1,488,500









$





1,061,700















































































RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES







This press release contains, and Company management’s discussion of the results presented in this press release may include, information about the Company’s adjusted home sales gross margin and the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.





These two measures are non-GAAP financial measures which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP financial measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies in the home building business.





The Company’s management considers these non-GAAP financial measures as we make operating and strategic decisions and evaluate our performance, including against other home builders that may use similar non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in understanding our operations and leverage and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other home builders to the extent they provide similar information.







Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin







The following table reconciles the Company’s home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted home sales gross margin is calculated as (i) home sales gross margin plus interest recognized in home sales cost of revenues plus inventory write-downs recognized in home sales cost of revenues divided by (ii) home sales revenues.











Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin Reconciliation









(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)



























Three Months Ended





January 31,





















2025

















2024













Revenues - home sales





$





1,840,776













$





1,931,836













Cost of revenues - home sales









1,381,480

















1,399,226













Home sales gross margin









459,296

















532,610













Add:





Interest recognized in cost of revenues - home sales









20,076

















23,578

















Inventory impairments and write-offs in cost of revenues - home sales









16,417

















1,471













Adjusted home sales gross margin





$





495,789













$





557,659





































Home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues









25.0





%













27.6





%

































Adjusted home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues









26.9





%













28.9





%

















The Company’s management believes adjusted home sales gross margin is a useful financial measure to investors because it allows them to evaluate the performance of our home building operations without the often varying effects of capitalized interest costs and inventory impairments. The use of adjusted home sales gross margin also assists the Company’s management in assessing the profitability of our home building operations and making strategic decisions regarding community location and product mix.







Forward-looking Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin







The Company has not provided projected second quarter and full FY 2025 home sales gross margin or a GAAP reconciliation for forward-looking adjusted home sales gross margin because such measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis, since inventory write-downs are based on future activity and observation and therefore cannot be projected for the second quarter and full FY 2025. The variability of these charges may have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our second quarter and full FY 2025 home sales gross margin.







Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio







The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt to capital (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure). The net debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as (i) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents divided by (ii) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents plus stockholders’ equity.











Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio Reconciliation









(Amounts in thousands, except percentages)



























January 31, 2025









October 31, 2024









January 31, 2024









Loans payable





$





1,058,765













$





1,085,817













$





1,064,149













Senior notes









1,597,316

















1,597,102

















1,596,414













Mortgage company loan facility









89,958

















150,000

















63,194













Total debt









2,746,039

















2,832,919

















2,723,757













Total stockholders’ equity









7,795,606

















7,670,928

















7,019,271













Total capital





$





10,541,645













$





10,503,847













$





9,743,028













Ratio of debt-to-capital









26.0





%













27.0





%













28.0





%









































Total debt





$





2,746,039













$





2,832,919













$





2,723,757













Less:





Mortgage company loan facility









(89,958





)













(150,000





)













(63,194





)













Cash and cash equivalents









(574,834





)













(1,303,039





)













(754,793





)









Total net debt









2,081,247

















1,379,880

















1,905,770













Total stockholders’ equity









7,795,606

















7,670,928

















7,019,271













Total net capital





$





9,876,853













$





9,050,808













$





8,925,041













Net debt-to-capital ratio









21.1





%













15.2





%













21.4





%

















The Company’s management uses the net debt-to-capital ratio as an indicator of its overall leverage and believes it is a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company’s operations.









CONTACT: Gregg Ziegler (215) 478-3820









gziegler@tollbrothers.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7dc1e7d-89ea-4bee-9658-4dd3e03f8389





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.