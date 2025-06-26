Toll Brothers, Inc. Receives Master Plan Community of the Year Award and Multiple Honors at Gold Nugget Awards

Toll Brothers received multiple prestigious awards at the Gold Nugget Awards, including Master Plan Community of the Year for Sereno Canyon.

Toll Brothers, Inc., a leading luxury home builder, received the prestigious Master Plan Community of the Year Award along with six Grand Awards and 18 Merit Awards at the annual Gold Nugget Awards, which recognize excellence in architectural design and planning across the home building industry. The awards were presented during the Pacific Coast Builder Conference, featuring entries from around the world. Sereno Canyon, located in Scottsdale, Arizona, was highlighted for its modern desert living experience, boasting luxury homes and resort-style amenities at its Mountain House Lodge. Additional Grand Awards were earned for various communities and homes in California, Arizona, Florida, and Nevada across multiple categories, emphasizing Toll Brothers' commitment to high standards in home and community design.

Toll Brothers received the Master Plan Community of the Year Award at the prestigious Gold Nugget Awards, highlighting their excellence in community planning and design.

The company won six Grand Awards across multiple categories, showcasing their leadership in architectural design and home construction in various locations.

The recognition of 18 Merit Awards further emphasizes Toll Brothers' commitment to quality and innovation in homebuilding and community development.

None

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)



Toll Brothers, Inc.



. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the Company was honored with the notable Master Plan Community of the Year Award, six Grand Awards, and 18 Merit Awards at the annual Gold Nugget Awards, one of the home building industry’s most prestigious national competitions. The Gold Nugget Awards honor architectural design and planning excellence and draw entries from throughout the United States and abroad.





The awards are presented at the Pacific Coast Builder Conference (PCBC), the official event of the Leading Builders of America and California Building Industry Association, to showcase the most exciting trends in design, planning, and building. The awards span 60+ categories in home and community design. Winners were chosen from over 675 entries by a judging panel of industry professionals nationwide.





Recognized as Master Plan Community of the Year,



Sereno Canyon



is nestled in the shadow of the McDowell Mountains of North Scottsdale. The staff-gated community features four collections of homes with estate-size, single-family, and paired villas ranging from 2,157 to 5,006+ square feet, priced from $1,197,995.













Toll Brothers won five additional Grand Awards for its homes and communities in California, Arizona, Florida, and Nevada in the following categories:







Best landscape architecture for a community: The Meadows | Lake Forest, California



Best community amenity: Sereno Canyon | Scottsdale, Arizona



Best single-family detached home over 4,000 square feet: Windgate | Sereno Canyon | Scottsdale, Arizona



Best interior merchandising of a home priced $600,000 to $900,000: Selby | Monterey at Lakewood Ranch | Lakewood Ranch, Florida



Best interior merchandising of a home priced $1.5 million and over: Sky Edge | Toll Brothers at Ascension | Las Vegas, Nevada















Toll Brothers communities nationwide were also honored with 18 Merit Awards in multiple categories including masterplan community, multi-family community, single-family home design, interior merchandising, indoor/outdoor lifestyle, community amenity, and landscape architecture.





“These prestigious design awards set the benchmark for excellence in the home building industry, and we are honored to once again be recognized for multiple Toll Brothers homes and communities nationwide,” said Seth Ring, Executive Vice President of Toll Brothers.













“It is exciting to see the incredible response to Sereno Canyon and the Mountain House Lodge,” added Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “Sereno Canyon is the epitome of modern desert living and provides residents an unmatched, luxury resort-lifestyle in Scottsdale.”





Centered at the heart of the Sereno Canyon community sits the Mountain House Lodge resort-style clubhouse showcasing striking desert modern architecture with beautiful, designer features and a curated collection of art from notable local artisans. The state-of-the-art amenities include a lobby bar with four-sided fireplace for gathering, a signature restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating plus a private dining room with demo kitchen, a spa treatment room, fitness center with outdoor recreational lawn, two sparkling pools with cabanas, a private event lawn, bocce ball, and more.





To see the full list of Grand and Merit Award winners and to learn more about the awards celebration, visit



Toll Brothers, Inc.



, a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine.



From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





