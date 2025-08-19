Toll Brothers Inc. Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) revealed a profit for third quarter of $369.62 million

The company's bottom line totaled $369.62 million, or $3.73 per share. This compares with $374.61 million, or $3.60 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $2.945 billion from $2.727 billion last year.

Toll Brothers Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $369.62 Mln. vs. $374.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.73 vs. $3.60 last year. -Revenue: $2.945 Bln vs. $2.727 Bln last year.

