Toll Brothers Inc. Profit Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) revealed earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $260.59 million, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $352.44 million, or $3.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.3% to $2.53 billion from $2.73 billion last year.

Toll Brothers Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $260.59 Mln. vs. $352.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.72 vs. $3.50 last year. -Revenue: $2.53 Bln vs. $2.73 Bln last year.

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