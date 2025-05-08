Toll Brothers, Inc. Launches Luxury Home Community at Woodland Estates in Leander, Texas

Toll Brothers launches Woodland Estates in Leander, Texas, featuring luxury homes on one-acre sites now available for sale.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers, Inc., the leading builder of luxury homes in the U.S., has announced the opening of its newest community, Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates, in Leander, Texas. This luxury community features single-family homes on one-acre lots and is designed for those seeking spacious living. The Sales Center is now open, showcasing dynamic floor plans with modern designs, personal customization options, and a variety of architectural styles. Homes are priced starting from the upper $900,000s, and the community is situated near parks, lakes, and golf courses, offering residents a tranquil living experience close to shopping and dining. The highly rated Leander Independent School District serves the area, and a model home is set to open later this year. For more information, prospective buyers can contact the company or visit their website.

Potential Positives

Toll Brothers is expanding its luxury home offerings with the opening of a new community, Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates, in Leander, Texas.

The community features spacious one-acre home sites and a variety of sophisticated home designs, appealing to buyers seeking luxury living.

Prospective home buyers have access to a state-of-the-art Design Studio for personalized home selections, enhancing customer experience.

The community is situated within the highly rated Leander Independent School District, which adds value for families considering relocation.

Potential Negatives

Homes are priced from the upper $900,000s, which may limit the potential buyer pool in a competitive market.

The press release does not address any potential supply chain issues or delays, which could negatively impact construction timelines and customer satisfaction.

There is no mention of sustainability features or energy efficiency, which are increasingly important to today's homebuyers and could be seen as a drawback.

FAQ

What is Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates?

Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates is a luxury community in Leander, Texas, featuring single-family homes on one-acre lots.

Where is the Sales Center located?

The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at 2340 Greatwood Trail in Leander, Texas, and is open daily.

What home styles are available in this community?

Home designs include Hill Country, Modern Farmhouse, Transitional, Mediterranean, and Traditional architectural styles.

What pricing can homebuyers expect?

Homes in Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates are priced starting from the upper $900,000s.

How can I obtain more information about the community?

Prospective home shoppers can call 833-405-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas for more information.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,140 shares for an estimated $1,404,458

PAUL E SHAPIRO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,837 shares for an estimated $1,263,469 .

. CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 394 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LEANDER, Texas, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Toll Brothers, Inc.





(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced that its latest Austin-area community,





Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates





, is now open for sale in Leander, Texas. This new luxury community offers an intimate collection of single-family homes on expansive one-acre home sites. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open daily at 2340 Greatwood Trail in Leander.





“Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates offers the best luxury option for those seeking spacious living on a one-acre home site in the Leander area,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President for Toll Brothers in Austin. “This community provides an unparalleled combination of sophisticated home designs, top-tier personalization options, and convenient access to outdoor recreation, shopping, dining, and more.”













Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates features dynamic one- and two-story floor plans with modern designs, 4 to 5 bedrooms, up to 4-car garages, and top-tier options for personalization. Residents will enjoy luxurious home designs with Hill Country, Modern Farmhouse, Transitional, Mediterranean, and Traditional exterior architectural styles. Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the



Toll Brothers Design Studio



. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Homes are priced from the upper $900,000s.





Surrounded by picturesque parks, lakes, and golf courses, this community offers tranquil, small-town living while being close to exceptional shopping, dining, and recreation in Leander, Cedar Park, and Austin. The community is situated within the highly rated Leander Independent School District.





The Toll Brothers model home is expected to open later this year. For more information on Toll Brothers at Woodland Estates, prospective home shoppers can call 833-405-8655 or visit



TollBrothers.com/Texas



.















About Toll Brothers







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit





TollBrothers.com





.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |





ameck@tollbrothers.com









Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85c0d1bc-7e6a-4e61-979d-fb4b50e39a64









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12cd754e-928d-4fdd-b3a7-5ef70eaa717e







Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)



