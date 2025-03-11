Toll Brothers, Inc. Announces Willow Glen, a New Luxury Home Community in Cumming, Georgia, Opening Spring 2025

Toll Brothers announces Willow Glen, a luxury home community in Cumming, Georgia, opening late spring 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers, Inc. has announced the upcoming launch of Willow Glen, a luxury home community in Cumming, Georgia, set to open in late spring 2025. Situated in Forsyth County, this community will feature two distinct collections of homes: The Highlands Collection, with five spacious floor plans ranging from 3,297 to 3,585+ square feet, and The Reserve Collection, offering seven designs from 3,647 to 4,674+ square feet. Prices will begin in the low $900,000s. Residents will enjoy resort-style amenities such as a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse, along with convenient access to shopping and outdoor activities near Lake Lanier and Sawnee Mountain Preserve. The community is also located within the highly rated Forsyth County School District, making it an ideal choice for families.

Potential Positives

Toll Brothers is introducing Willow Glen, a new luxury home community in Cumming, Georgia, which enhances its portfolio as the leading builder of luxury homes in the nation.

The community offers a diverse range of home designs and resort-style amenities, appealing to a broad range of potential buyers, including families and luxury home seekers.

Willow Glen's prime location provides residents with easy access to shopping, dining, and outdoor recreational activities, making it an attractive living option.

Located within the highly regarded Forsyth County School District, Willow Glen is positioned to attract families looking for top-rated schools.

Potential Negatives

Pricing for homes starting in the low $900,000s may limit the buyer pool, possibly reducing sales velocity in a competitive market.

The announcement follows a pattern of significant price points that may not align with current economic conditions or buyer sentiments, potentially leading to slower adoption.

FAQ

What is Willow Glen in Cumming, Georgia?

Willow Glen is Toll Brothers' newest luxury home community featuring sophisticated designs and resort-style amenities in Cumming, Georgia.

When will Willow Glen open for sales?

Willow Glen is anticipated to open for sales in late spring 2025.

What home collections are available at Willow Glen?

Willow Glen offers two collections: The Highlands Collection and The Reserve Collection, featuring spacious single-family home designs.

What amenities can residents expect at Willow Glen?

Residents will enjoy amenities such as a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, cabana, and putting green.

What school district serves Willow Glen?

Willow Glen is located in the highly regarded Forsyth County School District, providing access to top-rated schools.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



CUMMING, Ga., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Toll Brothers, Inc.



(NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, is pleased to announce



Willow Glen



, its newest luxury home community coming soon to Cumming, Georgia. Nestled in the scenic landscapes of Forsyth County, Willow Glen will feature two distinct home collections with sophisticated designs and resort-style amenities. Located at 5520 Howard Road in Cumming, the community is anticipated to open for sale in late spring 2025.





Willow Glen will offer an impressive selection of spacious single-family home designs. The Highlands Collection includes five thoughtfully crafted floor plans ranging from 3,297 to 3,585+ square feet, featuring open-concept floor plans, expansive great rooms, and chef-inspired kitchens. The Reserve Collection features seven exquisite home designs offering 3,647 to 4,674+ square feet of living space, with options for basements and enhanced personalization. Pricing at Willow Glen is anticipated to start from the low $900,000s.













“Willow Glen is designed to provide an exceptional lifestyle with spacious home designs, modern finishes, and outstanding community amenities,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “With its prime location in Cumming, residents will enjoy the perfect balance of luxury and convenience.”





Residents of Willow Glen will enjoy access to a host of resort-style amenities, including a swimming pool, cabana, fitness center, clubhouse, and putting green. The community is also ideally situated just minutes from The Collection at Forsyth, Vickery Village, Halcyon, and Cumming City Center, providing easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to Lake Lanier and Sawnee Mountain Preserve for recreation and leisure. Located within the highly regarded Forsyth County School District, Willow Glen is an excellent choice for families seeking access to top-rated schools.





“With a serene yet connected setting, this community is perfect for those seeking a modern and refined lifestyle,” added White.





For more information on Willow Glen and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (888) 686-5542 or visit



TollBrothers.com/Georgia



.















About Toll Brothers







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |



ameck@tollbrothers.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46f6a51e-8734-43b9-9711-278169ebfa2e













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19fcf46f-a75d-4768-9a83-def6f0fe51bb







