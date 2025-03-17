Toll Brothers, Inc. Announces Silverton: New Luxury Home Community Opening in Chamblee, Georgia Summer 2025

Toll Brothers will open Silverton, a luxury home community in Chamblee, Georgia, featuring modern homes and amenities in 2025.

Toll Brothers, Inc. announced the upcoming opening of Silverton, a new luxury home community in Chamblee, Georgia, set to launch in summer 2025. This community will offer a diverse selection of single-family homes and townhomes with modern designs, located conveniently near downtown Atlanta. The Springer Collection features three-story townhomes priced from the low $600,000s, while the Walden Collection includes four-story townhomes starting from the upper $600,000s. Residents will enjoy luxury amenities such as a swimming pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Toll Brothers aims to provide exceptional living spaces in desirable locations, and potential homeowners are encouraged to join an interest list for updates on pricing and events.

Potential Positives

Announcement of Silverton community demonstrates Toll Brothers' commitment to luxury home development in prime locations, enhancing the company's portfolio.



Silverton will feature modern architectural designs and luxurious amenities, appealing to a wide range of potential homebuyers in the competitive Atlanta market.



The community's strategic location near downtown Atlanta ensures accessibility to shopping, dining, and major employment hubs, making it an attractive option for residents.



The launch of Silverton aligns with Toll Brothers' reputation as a leading builder, which is reinforced by their recognition in publications such as Fortune and Builder magazine.

Potential Negatives

High starting prices for homes in the new Silverton community may limit accessibility for a broader range of potential buyers, particularly first-time homebuyers.

The announcement lacks specific details regarding potential challenges or competition in the housing market, which could affect sales and market performance.

Promotion of the luxury community may raise concerns about affordability and socioeconomic diversity in the Chamblee area, leading to potential backlash from the community.

FAQ

What is Silverton by Toll Brothers?

Silverton is a new home community in Chamblee, Georgia, featuring luxury single-family homes and townhomes. It opens in summer 2025.

Where is the Silverton community located?

Silverton is located at Parsons Drive and North Shallowford Road, just minutes from downtown Atlanta.

What types of homes are available in Silverton?

The community offers two collections: the Springer Collection of three-story townhomes and the Walden Collection of four-story townhomes.

What amenities will residents of Silverton enjoy?

Residents will have access to luxury amenities like a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and playgrounds.

How can I stay updated on Silverton home sales?

Interested home shoppers can join the interest list for updates on home designs, pricing, and events at TollBrothers.com/Georgia.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS C. JR. YEARLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $15,507,487 .

. MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,140 shares for an estimated $2,181,669 .

. PAUL E SHAPIRO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,837 shares for an estimated $1,263,469 .

. JOHN A MCLEAN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $151,100

CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 405 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/25/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 09/27/2024

Full Release



CHAMBLEE, Ga., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Toll Brothers, Inc.



(NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, is excited to announce the upcoming opening of



Silverton



, a new home community in Chamblee, Georgia. This exceptional new community will feature a versatile collection of single-family homes and townhomes, offering residents premier access to luxury amenities in a prime location near downtown Atlanta. Located at Parsons Drive and North Shallowford Road in Chamblee, the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2025.





Silverton will comprise two distinct collections of homes. The Springer Collection includes three-story townhomes ranging from 2,017 to 2,532 square feet, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2-car garages, and priced from the low $600,000s. The Walden Collection features four-story townhomes up to 2,699 square feet, offering spacious layouts and modern designs. Homes in the Walden Collection are priced from the upper $600,000s. The community's modern architecture and curated design options cater to diverse lifestyles, ensuring each home is both functional and stylish. Residents of Silverton will enjoy resort-style living with an array of luxury amenities, including a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, parks, and playgrounds.













"Silverton represents Toll Brothers' commitment to delivering exceptional homes in sought-after locations," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. "We are thrilled to bring this new community to Chamblee, offering residents a blend of luxury, convenience, and modern design."





Ideally situated just minutes from upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment, Silverton offers convenient access to major employment hubs and the vibrant culture of downtown Atlanta. The community's location near popular transit routes and outdoor recreation areas makes it a perfect choice for those seeking both luxury and convenience.





Home shoppers are encouraged to join the interest list to receive the latest updates on home designs, pricing, and upcoming events. For more information, visit



TollBrothers.com/Georgia



, or call 855-229-5676.







About Toll Brothers







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |



ameck@tollbrothers.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/486064fe-83cb-43bc-a849-03ce7b91e9e1







