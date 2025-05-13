Toll Brothers, Inc. Announces Grand Opening of Luxury Home Collections at Montrose at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida

Toll Brothers has launched two luxury home collections at Montrose at Innisbrook, Palm Harbor, with a grand opening event on May 17.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers, Inc. announced the grand opening of its first two luxury home collections, the Highbridge and Torrance Collections, at the Montrose at Innisbrook community in Palm Harbor, Florida, with sales now underway. A Townes Collection will follow once its model home is completed. Innisbrook Resort is noted for its golf courses and country club lifestyle, and the Montrose community offers various amenities alongside options for home personalization. Homes are priced from the mid-$800,000s for single-family houses and the upper $500,000s for townhomes. The community features spacious homes with diverse views and is conveniently located near schools, beaches, and shopping. An event for prospective buyers will take place on May 17, 2025, at the community.

Potential Positives

Toll Brothers has officially launched two luxury home collections at the newly developed Montrose at Innisbrook, enhancing its portfolio and presence in the desirable Florida market.

The community offers a range of luxury amenities, including championship golf courses and extensive on-site facilities, appealing to high-end buyers.

The grand opening event invites prospective homebuyers, potentially increasing interest and sales in the new community.

The location near Gulf Coast beaches and top-rated schools adds to the attractiveness of the Montrose at Innisbrook community for potential buyers.

Potential Negatives

The pricing of single-family homes starting from the mid-$800,000s and townhomes from the upper $500,000s may limit the potential buyer pool, particularly in a market that could be sensitive to housing affordability.

The announcement of a grand opening event may imply that initial sales are slower than anticipated, necessitating a public push to attract potential buyers.

The reliance on luxury market segments could expose the company to higher risks during economic downturns, as luxury home sales tend to be more volatile compared to more affordable housing markets.

FAQ

What are the new home collections at Montrose at Innisbrook?

The Highbridge and Torrance Collections are now open, with the Townes Collection to follow once the model home is complete.

When is the Montrose at Innisbrook Grand Opening Event?

The Grand Opening Event is scheduled for Saturday, May 17, 2025, from noon to 4 p.m.

What amenities are available at Montrose at Innisbrook?

Residents can enjoy golf courses, tennis and pickleball courts, dining options, pools, a spa, and walking trails.

How much do homes at Montrose at Innisbrook cost?

Single-family homes start from the mid-$800,000s, while townhomes are anticipated to begin from the upper $500,000s.

How can prospective buyers learn more about Montrose at Innisbrook?

Prospective buyers can call (855) 600-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL for more information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,140 shares for an estimated $1,404,458

PAUL E SHAPIRO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,837 shares for an estimated $1,263,469 .

. CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 303 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 421 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PALM HARBOR, Fla., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Toll Brothers, Inc.





(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its first two collections of luxury homes at its highly anticipated





Montrose at Innisbrook





community in Palm Harbor, Florida. The Highbridge and Torrance Collections are now open for sale, and the Townes Collection is scheduled to open as soon as the model home is complete.





Innisbrook Resort is renowned for its iconic golf courses and annual PGA Tour stop, spanning over 800 acres of golf and country club living on Florida’s desirable Gulf Coast. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open within the Innisbrook master plan located at 1891 Havenly Ridge in Palm Harbor. In addition, the public is invited to attend the Montrose at Innisbrook Grand Opening Event for prospective home shoppers, which will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025 from noon to 4 p.m. at the community.













“We are excited to open our first two collections of homes at Montrose at Innisbrook, each providing exceptional new home designs and sophisticated personalization selections,” said Brian O'Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa and Sarasota. “This prestigious community epitomizes luxury Florida living with its extensive onsite amenities, country club lifestyle, and prime location.”





Montrose at Innisbrook is a new gated community within the Innisbrook master plan, offering low-maintenance townhomes and spacious single-family homes, all with an array of options for personalization at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Beautiful lake, preserve, or golf course views are available in all collections within the community. Single-family homes are priced from the mid-$800,000s and townhomes are anticipated to be priced from the upper $500,000s.





The Highbridge Collection features spacious home designs, ranging up to 3,146 square feet, offering 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 4 bathrooms. The Torrance Collection offers expansive home designs including open-concept floor plans ranging up to 3,964 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms and 3 to 5 bathrooms. Both collections provide luxurious living with access to the community's exclusive master plan amenities.





Homeowners of Montrose at Innisbrook will enjoy a country club lifestyle with extensive amenities in the Innisbrook master plan, including three 18-hole championship-level golf courses, one 9-hole golf course, a private tennis facility, pickleball courts, racquetball court, numerous on-site dining options, six heated swimming pools, the Salamander Spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga room, ample walking trails, fishing ponds, and so much more.





The convenient location is close to top-rated Pinellas County Schools and within minutes of Gulf Coast beaches, area parks, shopping and dining destinations, and major commuter highways of Greater Tampa Bay.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the





Toll Brothers Design Studio





in Tampa. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





For more information on Montrose at Innisbrook, prospective home buyers are invited to call



(855) 600-8655



or visit



TollBrothers.com/FL.

















About Toll Brothers







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit





TollBrothers.com





.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media |



215-938-8169



|





ameck@tollbrothers.com









Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69b7d707-9b82-4a02-90ff-0867d77e7487









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ad1f2fe-fb7b-4150-9894-9292530656f2





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.