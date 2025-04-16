Toll Brothers, Inc. Announces Franklin Ridge Community Launch in Franklin, Tennessee

Toll Brothers will launch Franklin Ridge, a new luxury home community in Franklin, Tennessee, featuring 34 single-family homes, later this year.

Toll Brothers, Inc. has announced the upcoming launch of Franklin Ridge, a new luxury home community in Franklin, Tennessee, expected to open for sales later this year. Located near the McEwen Interstate 65 interchange, Franklin Ridge will offer 34 single-family homes featuring 4 to 6 bedrooms and up to 4,350 square feet of living space. Homebuyers can choose from three distinct home designs with various exterior options, complemented by spacious sites and community amenities. Residents will have access to the Toll Brothers Design Studio for personalized home features and enjoy proximity to shopping, dining, and excellent schools. Franklin Ridge homes are anticipated to start at $1.5 million, with full details available on the community's website.

Toll Brothers is expanding into the Nashville area with the introduction of the Franklin Ridge community, indicating growth and confidence in the luxury home market.

The new community will feature 34 single-family homes with customizable options, appealing to discerning homebuyers seeking luxury living.

Franklin Ridge's strategic location near major highways provides residents with easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment, enhancing the appeal of the community.

Toll Brothers' established reputation as the leading builder of luxury homes and its award recognitions bolster the credibility and attractiveness of the new development.

The anticipated starting price of homes at Franklin Ridge is $1.5 million, which may limit potential buyers in a competitive housing market.

The press release does not mention any measures to address potential environmental concerns related to new developments in the area, which could be a point of criticism.

While promoting luxury living, the release lacks details on the timeline for construction completion and sales, which could lead to uncertainty among prospective buyers.

What is Franklin Ridge by Toll Brothers?

Franklin Ridge is a new luxury home community in Franklin, Tennessee, featuring 34 single-family homes with exceptional designs.

When will homes at Franklin Ridge be available for sale?

Sales for the Franklin Ridge community are expected to open later in 2025.

What amenities will residents of Franklin Ridge enjoy?

Residents will have access to shopping, dining, arts, entertainment, and recreational opportunities in the Cool Springs area.

How large are the homes in Franklin Ridge?

Homes will offer 4 to 6 bedrooms and up to 4,350 square feet of living space, with various floor plans available.

What is the starting price for homes at Franklin Ridge?

Homes at Franklin Ridge are anticipated to start from $1.5 million.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Toll Brothers, Inc.





(NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a highly anticipated new Nashville-area community,



Franklin Ridge



, is coming soon to Franklin, Tennessee. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sales later this year.





Conveniently located near the McEwen Interstate 65 interchange, Franklin Ridge will feature 34 exceptional single-family homes. The homes will feature 4 to 6 bedrooms and offer up to 4,350 square feet of living space. Prospective homeowners will have the opportunity of selecting from three stunning home designs, each offered with three distinct exterior designs, all crafted with the unparalleled quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is renowned. Additionally, residents will benefit from spacious home sites, many offering basements and second level balconies with breathtaking views of Roper’s Knob.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the



Toll Brothers Design Studio



. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“With thoughtfully designed floor plans that cater to the needs of today’s discerning home shoppers, and an array of personalization options available, Toll Brothers will provide the ultimate in luxury living in the heart of Franklin and Cool Springs,” said Jordan Hartigan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tennessee. “We are excited to introduce our first community in Franklin, one of the nation's most desirable locations.”













Franklin Ridge residents will enjoy easy access to a wide array of shopping, dining, and all that the Cool Springs area offers. Franklin is also rich in the arts, entertainment, and recreational opportunities, making it a vibrant place to live. The community is served by the highly regarded Williamson County and Franklin Special School Districts, ensuring excellent educational opportunities for families.









With major highways, including Interstate 65, just moments away, residents will appreciate convenient connections to Brentwood, Downtown Nashville, and the entire South Nashville corridor.





Toll Brothers new home communities in the greater Nashville area include





Toll Brothers at The Nations





in Nashville,





Tomlinson Pointe





in Mt. Juliet,





Meadowlark





in Murfreesboro, and





Toll Brothers at August Park





in Spring Hill, schedule to open in August 2025.





Homes at Franklin Ridge are anticipated to be priced from $1.5 million. For more information, and to join the Toll Brothers interest list, visit



LiveAtFranklinRidge.com



, or call (855) 949-8655.





For more information on other Toll Brothers communities in the Nashville area, prospective home buyers can call (855) 949-8655 or visit





TollBrothers.com/TN





.











About Toll Brothers







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |





ameck@tollbrothers.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a362d716-052b-40e0-8d17-74a44e988f2c







