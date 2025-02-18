TOLL BROTHERS Earnings Results: $TOL Reports Quarterly Earnings

TOLL BROTHERS ($TOL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $1.75 per share, missing estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The company also reported revenue of $1,859,130,000, missing estimates of $1,924,663,342 by $-65,533,342.

TOLL BROTHERS Insider Trading Activity

TOLL BROTHERS insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS C. JR. YEARLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 212,584 shares for an estimated $32,000,793 .

. MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 63,813 shares for an estimated $9,116,108 .

. ROBERT PARAHUS (President & COO) sold 6,900 shares for an estimated $1,018,423

PAUL E SHAPIRO sold 3,837 shares for an estimated $514,697

WENDELL E. PRITCHETT sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $442,169

JOHN A MCLEAN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $151,100

CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 225 shares for an estimated $28,321.

TOLL BROTHERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 313 institutional investors add shares of TOLL BROTHERS stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

