Toll Brothers Apartment Living Opens The Lindley, New Luxury High-Rise in San Diego's Little Italy

Toll Brothers Apartment Living and PGIM Real Estate announced the grand opening of The Lindley, a luxury high-rise in San Diego.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers Apartment Living, in partnership with PGIM Real Estate, has officially opened The Lindley, a 37-story high-rise apartment community located in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood. The project, which began construction in 2022 and welcomed its first residents in November 2024, features luxury living with high-end finishes and a range of upscale amenities. The grand opening event took place on March 13, 2025. The Lindley offers various types of residences equipped with modern conveniences, alongside resort-style amenities such as a pool, fitness center, and wellness facilities. It is also LEED Gold Certified and conveniently situated near dining, parks, and shops. The Lindley represents Toll Brothers Apartment Living's first multifamily community in San Diego.

Potential Positives

The grand opening of The Lindley marks Toll Brothers Apartment Living's expansion into the San Diego market, enhancing its portfolio in California.

The community features high-end amenities and modern living spaces, appealing to urban renters seeking luxury accommodations.

The Lindley is LEED Gold Certified, highlighting the company's commitment to environmentally sustainable development.

Toll Brothers Apartment Living was recognized as one of the Top 25 Largest Developers in 2024, reinforcing its reputation and growth potential in the multifamily housing sector.

Potential Negatives

As the grand opening of The Lindley coincides with a challenging economic environment for renters, the focus on luxury may alienate potential residents facing affordability concerns.

The reliance on large financial institutions like BNY Mellon and Wells Fargo for construction financing may raise concerns about the company's debt levels and financial stability.

Completing a high-rise luxury apartment amid potential over-saturation in San Diego’s rental market could lead to difficulties in achieving expected occupancy rates.

FAQ

What is The Lindley?

The Lindley is a new 37-story high-rise apartment community located in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood, offering luxury rental options.

When did The Lindley open?

The grand opening of The Lindley took place on March 13, 2025, and it welcomed its first residents in November 2024.

What amenities are available at The Lindley?

The Lindley features resort-style amenities including a pool, fitness center, sky lounge, pet spa, and wellness-focused spaces.

Where is The Lindley located?

The Lindley is located at 1331 Columbia Street in San Diego, California, in the vibrant Little Italy neighborhood.

Who developed The Lindley?

The Lindley was developed by Toll Brothers Apartment Living in partnership with PGIM Real Estate.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Toll Brothers Apartment Living





®



, the rental subsidiary of



Toll Brothers, Inc.



(NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, and joint venture partner PGIM Real Estate are pleased to announce the grand opening of



The Lindley



, a new 37-story high-rise apartment community in the heart of San Diego’s vibrant Little Italy neighborhood. The community was financed with a construction loan facility from BNY Mellon and Wells Fargo and construction began in 2022. The Lindley welcomed its first residents in November 2024, offering an unparalleled living experience with high-end finishes, premium amenities, and breathtaking views. The Lindley’s grand opening event took place yesterday, March 13, 2025, including a ribbon cutting with development partners as well as a reception for current and future residents.













“The Lindley represents our continued commitment to developing luxury rental communities in the most sought-after locations,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “We are thrilled to introduce this exceptional new high-rise to San Diego, providing modern renters with a living experience that blends contemporary design, upscale amenities, and easy accessibility to the best the city has to offer.”





Located at 1331 Columbia Street in San Diego, California, The Lindley features an elevated collection of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartment homes, as well as penthouses. Each residence is designed with premium features, including floor-to-ceiling windows with designer roller shades, custom cabinetry with undermount lighting, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized closets with custom organizers, and smart home technology, including smart thermostats and keyless entry. All residences include a private balcony, many with expansive views of San Diego Bay and the downtown skyline.





“The Lindley sets a new standard in the San Diego market, with its best-in-class amenities, stunning views, and prime location in Little Italy,” said Michael McCann, Managing Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the West region. “These luxury offerings, paired with proximity to the city’s top dining and cultural attractions, help residents at The Lindley craft their unique cosmopolitan lifestyle.”













Residents can enjoy resort-inspired amenities, including a resort-style pool and spa with cabanas; a sky lounge with a grand piano and an outdoor deck with a bar and patio seating; a billiards and card room with a wine bar; a coworking suite with private and shared spaces; a pet spa and outdoor pet park; and a concierge. The Lindley also offers a collection of wellness-focused amenities, including a state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor fitness center with a refreshment bar, a cold plunge, a sauna, private massage rooms, and studios for yoga, Pilates, and meditation. The community is LEED Gold Certified and offers options for environmentally friendly commutes, including electric vehicle charging stations and access-controlled bike storage.





Situated in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood, The Lindley is steps from award-winning restaurants, waterfront parks, boutique shopping, and major employment hubs. Its pedestrian-friendly location provides an urban oasis with easy access to downtown, the Gaslamp Quarter, and the scenic Embarcadero. The Lindley also offers 10,565 square feet of ground-floor retail space, further enhancing the neighborhood offerings.





The Lindley is Toll Brothers Apartment Living’s first multifamily community in San Diego and third in California, after Rafferty in Santa Ana and Cameo in Orange, which was sold in 2021. For more information about The Lindley, visit



livethelindley.com

















ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING







®









Toll Brothers Apartment Living



®



is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder



®



. In 2024, Toll Brothers Apartment Living was named to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Top 25 Largest Developers list, the fifth year it has been so recognized. The firm has completed over 10,000 units nationally, with more than 18,000 units in production.





For more information visit



TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com



.







ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine.





For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.







From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.







Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |



ameck@tollbrothers.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c133216d-6931-4429-a5e1-c08abfd1665d









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e2b84b9-2c20-4882-91c1-4fa2d95a4ce2









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad8de1ca-edfd-4b81-a515-ed9dd60cef4b







Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)



