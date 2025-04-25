Toll Brothers Apartment Living Celebrates Grand Opening of Julius Luxury Apartments in Stamford, Connecticut

Toll Brothers opens Julius, a luxury apartment community in Stamford, offering upscale amenities and modern residences in a prime location.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers Apartment Living and CrossHarbor Capital Partners have announced the grand opening of Julius, a luxury apartment community located in downtown Stamford, Connecticut. The development, which received a $94 million construction loan, welcomed its first residents in September 2024 and celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Julius features 356 modern studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments equipped with upscale finishes and smart home technology. Residents can enjoy various amenities, including a resort-style pool, fitness center, rooftop lounge, and pet spa, all situated near local dining and retail options. This opening marks Toll Brothers Apartment Living's first community in Connecticut, showcasing their commitment to luxury living in prime urban locations.

Potential Positives

Toll Brothers Apartment Living celebrates the grand opening of Julius, their first luxury apartment community in Connecticut, marking an expansion into a new and vibrant market.

The community offers 356 upscale residences featuring high-end design elements and modern smart home technology, enhancing the appeal to potential residents.

Strategically located in downtown Stamford, Julius provides residents with a WalkScore® of 95 and proximity to top-rated dining and entertainment, which can attract a desirable tenant demographic.

Julius showcases Toll Brothers Apartment Living's successful partnership with CrossHarbor Capital Partners and positions the company favorably within the competitive luxury apartment market.

Potential Negatives

High reliance on a $94 million construction loan could indicate potential financial vulnerabilities or risks associated with the funding structure of the Julius project.

Limited information on leasing performance or tenant satisfaction could raise concerns about the community's viability and attractiveness in a competitive real estate market.

Absence of details on sustainability practices or initiatives may detract from the appeal to environmentally conscious renters and investors.

FAQ

What is Julius in Stamford, Connecticut?

Julius is a luxury apartment community developed by Toll Brothers Apartment Living in downtown Stamford, offering upscale residences and amenities.

When did Julius open its doors to residents?

Julius welcomed its first residents in September 2024, with a grand opening celebration held on April 25, 2025.

What amenities does Julius offer to residents?

Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, fitness center, rooftop lounge, pet spa, and co-working spaces among other upscale amenities.

How many apartment options are available at Julius?

Julius offers 356 residences, including studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, with flexible living spaces like dens and balconies.

What is the location advantage of Julius?

Julius is centrally located in Stamford, close to dining, entertainment, retail, and just a 45-minute train ride to Manhattan.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,140 shares for an estimated $1,404,458

PAUL E SHAPIRO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,837 shares for an estimated $1,263,469 .

. CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 308 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Located at 777 Summer Street, Julius offers 356 thoughtfully designed studio, one-, and two-bedroom residences. Each apartment home features white gloss cabinetry with soft-close doors and drawers, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized closets with built-in storage and shelving, and smart home technology, including keyless entry and smart thermostats. Select residences also include options for dens, lofts, and private balconies or terraces, providing flexible living spaces for residents.













“We are pleased to announce the opening of Julius, our first Toll Brothers Apartment Living community in Connecticut,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Julius exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences in the heart of thriving locations. With its modern design, upscale amenities, and proximity to Stamford’s vibrant downtown, Julius offers residents a unique blend of style, comfort, and convenience.”





Residents of Julius enjoy a wide array of modern amenities, including a resort-style pool; a courtyard with lounge seating, firepits, and an outdoor kitchen; a fitness center with strength, cardio, and flex studios; and a resident lounge with hospitality bar, elegant fireplace, and private and shared coworking spaces. Additional amenities include a rooftop lounge; a private dining room; a game lounge with billiards and a card room; a sports theater and golf/sports simulator; a creative makers space and art studio; and a pet spa and outdoor dog run. The community also offers a parking garage with EV charging stations, as well as bike storage and a repair room.













“Julius sets a new standard for luxury living in Stamford,” said Bryan Oos, Regional Director of Acquisitions & Development for Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the Northeast region. “This community’s blend of sophisticated design, top-tier amenities, and an unbeatable location makes it an ideal choice for residents seeking an elevated lifestyle.”





Situated in the heart of Stamford, Julius is located close to top-rated dining, entertainment, and retail, and just a 45-minute train ride to Manhattan. The community boasts a WalkScore® of 95, making it the perfect choice for residents seeking an urban, yet connected lifestyle.





For more information about Julius, visit LiveJulius.com



LiveJulius.com



Toll Brothers Apartment Living



®



is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2024, Toll Brothers Apartment Living was named to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Top 25 Largest Developers list, the fifth year it has been so recognized. The firm has completed over 10,000 units nationally, with more than 18,000 units in production.





For more information visit



TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com



ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine.





For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



Contact:



Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com









Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cf19a9e-fbbb-4273-bb59-68c9fa73d46f









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c634778c-3cb0-4f49-9472-20c2e6bc3ddb









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3723d24-dcb8-4710-9863-bafd09fa7b51







