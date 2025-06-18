Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Carlyle Celebrate Grand Opening of Peregrine Luxury Apartments in Irving, Texas

Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Carlyle announce the grand opening of Peregrine, a luxury apartment community in Irving, Texas.

Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Carlyle have announced the grand opening of Peregrine, a luxury mid-rise apartment community in Irving, Texas, featuring 364 residences with studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom options. This new community offers high-quality finishes and modern amenities, including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and luxury communal spaces such as a fitness center, rooftop lounge, and resort-style pool. The location provides residents with easy access to outdoor recreation, dining, and employment centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Peregrine marks Toll Brothers Apartment Living's sixth multifamily community opened in Texas within a year, continuing their commitment to developing luxury rental properties. For more details, interested parties are directed to visit LivePeregrine.com.

Potential Positives

The grand opening of Peregrine enhances Toll Brothers Apartment Living's reputation for delivering luxury communities in desirable markets, reinforcing its brand strength.

Peregrine represents the company's sixth multifamily community opened in Texas within a year, indicating robust growth and expansion in a key market.

The luxury amenities and modern conveniences offered at Peregrine cater to the demand for high-quality rental options, aligning with current market trends.

Peregrine's prime location provides residents with easy access to major employment centers and recreational areas, enhancing its attractiveness to potential renters.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Peregrine?

Peregrine is a new luxury mid-rise apartment community in Irving, Texas, featuring 364 residences with various floor plans.

Where is Peregrine located?

Peregrine is located at 6001 Love Drive, Irving, Texas, near the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

What amenities does Peregrine offer?

Peregrine offers upscale amenities including a rooftop lounge, fitness center, resort-style pool, game lounge, coworking spaces, and a pet spa.

Who developed Peregrine?

Peregrine was developed by Toll Brothers Apartment Living® in partnership with Carlyle.

How can I find more information about Peregrine?

For more details, visit the official website at LivePeregrine.com.

Full Release



IRVING, Texas, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Toll Brothers Apartment Living





®



, the rental subsidiary of



Toll Brothers, Inc.



(NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, and joint venture partner Carlyle announce the grand opening of



Peregrine



, a new luxury mid-rise apartment community near Dallas, Texas. Located at 6001 Love Drive in Irving, the community features 364 residences in a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans. A grand opening celebration was held recently with project partners, residents, and guests.













"We are excited to introduce Peregrine as the latest addition to our portfolio of luxury communities in Texas," said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. "Peregrine offers the high-quality finishes and premium amenities that renters have come to expect from Toll Brothers Apartment Living, in a location that easily connects them to the best of Dallas-Fort Worth."





Peregrine offers designer finishes, high-end features, and modern conveniences. The luxury apartment homes include quartz countertops with tile backsplashes, Shaker-style cabinetry with soft-close doors and drawers, stainless steel appliances, designer pendant lighting, and oversized closets with built-in shelving. Smart home technology, including keyless entry, smart thermostats, and USB charging outlets, enhances convenience and connectivity. Select residences feature private patios or balconies, double bathroom vanities, and glass-enclosed showers.













Residents at Peregrine enjoy a hospitality-inspired lobby and lounge, a state-of-the-art two-story fitness center with a yoga and spin studio, a rooftop lounge, a game lounge, and a resort-style pool and courtyard with firepits, lawn games, and grilling stations. Additional offerings include a coworking suite with shared spaces and a private conference room, a dog park and pet spa, and dedicated bike storage and service areas.





"Peregrine reflects our commitment to delivering best-in-class rental communities in highly desirable markets like Irving," said Tommy Rhodus, Managing Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living in the Central region. "With refined interiors, upscale amenities, and a prime location that connects residents to the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area and beyond, Peregrine offers an exceptional lifestyle for our residents and we look forward to building a thriving community here."













Peregrine seamlessly blends residential tranquility and urban convenience. Residents can explore the nearby parks and outdoor recreation areas, like Lake Carolyn and Campion Trail, and take in the culinary scene and entertainment found in Las Colinas. Peregrine's location provides easy access to the region's major employment centers in Dallas and Fort Worth, and the community is a short drive from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.





Peregrine is Toll Brothers Apartment Living's sixth multifamily community to open in Texas in the past year including Mirra in Frisco, Whitlow in Lewisville, Remy in Frisco, Lyle in Dallas, and The Sadie in Fort Worth. For more information about Peregrine, visit



LivePeregrine.com



.







ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS APARTMENT LIVING







®









Toll Brothers Apartment Living



®



is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning Fortune 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America's Luxury Home Builder®. In 2024, Toll Brothers Apartment Living was named to the National Multifamily Housing Council's Top 25 Largest Developers list, the fifth year it has been so recognized. The firm has completed over 10,000 units nationally, with more than 18,000 units in production.





For more information visit



TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com



.







ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS









Toll Brothers, Inc.



, a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine.





For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.







From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.







Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |



ameck@tollbrothers.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50b2469e-bf87-4eff-8899-9514b7d85093













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/845efe31-f756-41a2-89e5-5e51f1565489













https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71e2a0ac-bcc3-4264-95b2-1de787e84d6d







Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.