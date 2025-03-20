Toll Brothers Announces Upcoming Opening of Luxury Townhome Community at Overlook at Lenox Park in Brookhaven, Georgia

Toll Brothers announces luxury townhomes at Overlook at Lenox Park in Brookhaven, opening summer 2025, starting low $900,000s.

Toll Brothers, Inc. has announced the upcoming launch of Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park, a luxury townhome community in Brookhaven, Georgia, set to open for sales in summer 2025. Located at 2184 Crestview Drive, this exclusive enclave will offer three- and four-story townhomes ranging from 2,600 to 3,700 square feet, with modern architecture, up to four bedrooms, and flexible living spaces, starting in the low $900,000s. Residents will benefit from amenities including a pool and cabana, and can personalize their homes through the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The community is strategically situated near downtown Atlanta, providing easy access to shopping, dining, and major highways. Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta, expressed enthusiasm about the project, highlighting its commitment to quality and the sophisticated lifestyle it aims to provide. Interested buyers can join an interest list for further details.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the launch of Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park, showcasing the company's expansion and commitment to luxury homebuilding in a prime location.

Homes in this new community will feature modern architecture and customizable options, appealing to a broad range of prospective buyers looking for personalized luxury.

Strategic location near downtown Atlanta and major amenities enhances the attractiveness of the new community, positioning Toll Brothers favorably in a competitive market.

Recognition and accolades as a leading builder in the industry reinforce the company's reputation and reliability, which can positively influence buyer confidence and sales.

Potential Negatives

Pricing for the new townhomes starts in the low $900,000s, which may limit the target buyer pool, especially in the current housing market conditions.



There is no mention of sustainability measures or energy-efficient features, which are increasingly important to contemporary homebuyers.



The company's reliance on a luxury market could be a risk if economic conditions lead to reduced demand for high-end housing.

FAQ

When will Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park open for sales?

The community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2025.

What are the sizes of the townhomes at Overlook at Lenox Park?

The townhomes will range from 2,600 to 3,700 square feet.

What is the starting price for homes in this community?

Pricing for homes will start in the low $900,000s.

What amenities will residents enjoy at this community?

Residents will have access to a serene pool and cabana for relaxation.

How can prospective buyers join the interest list for Overlook at Lenox Park?

Interested buyers can join the interest list by calling 888-686-5542 or visiting TollBrothers.com/Georgia.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS C. JR. YEARLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $15,507,487 .

. MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,140 shares for an estimated $2,181,669 .

. PAUL E SHAPIRO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,837 shares for an estimated $1,263,469 .

. JOHN A MCLEAN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $151,100

CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 405 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/25/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 09/27/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TOL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TOL forecast page.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Toll Brothers, Inc.



(NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, is excited to announce the upcoming opening of



Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park



, an exclusive enclave of sophisticated townhomes nestled in the heart of Brookhaven, Georgia near downtown Atlanta. This future community, which will be located at 2184 Crestview Drive in Brookhaven, is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2025.





Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park will feature thoughtfully designed three- and four-story townhomes, ranging from 2,600 to 3,700 square feet, with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Each home will showcase sophisticated, modern architecture and offer versatile flex spaces to suit each homeowner’s lifestyle. Pricing will start in the low $900,000s.





Residents will enjoy exclusive amenities, including a serene pool and cabana, providing a tranquil retreat within the community. Additionally, Toll Brothers customers will have the opportunity to personalize their living spaces through the Toll Brothers Design Studio, selecting from a wide array of high-end finishes and design elements to create a home that reflects their unique style.













"We are thrilled to introduce Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park, offering luxury townhome living in one of Atlanta's most sought-after locations," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. "This community exemplifies our commitment to quality craftsmanship and exceptional design, providing homeowners with a sophisticated lifestyle and unparalleled convenience."





Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park is located within the DeKalb County School District, ensuring access to quality education for families. Strategically located just minutes from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta, this community will offer residents unparalleled access to premier shopping, dining, and entertainment venues, including Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square, Town Brookhaven, and Buckhead Village. Proximity to major highways ensures effortless connectivity to Atlanta's top employers and attractions.





Prospective homeowners are invited to join the interest list by calling 888-686-5542 or visiting



TollBrothers.com/Georgia



.







About Toll Brothers









Toll Brothers, Inc.



, a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |



ameck@tollbrothers.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe192ca8-3926-4260-8491-41c233a9227f







Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)



