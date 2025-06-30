Toll Brothers Announces Upcoming Luxury Community Vinova in Rancho Cucamonga, California

Toll Brothers announces Vinova, a luxury home community in Rancho Cucamonga, featuring two exclusive collections set for early 2026.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,140 shares for an estimated $1,404,458

PAUL E SHAPIRO sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $748,771

CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 624 shares for an estimated $72,104.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 466 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/20/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TOL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TOL forecast page.

Full Release



RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Toll Brothers, Inc.



(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Southern California community,



Vinova



, is coming soon to Rancho Cucamonga, California. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include two luxury collections by Toll Brothers: Overlook at Vinova and Highlands at Vinova. Site work is underway between Wilson Avenue and Etiwanda Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, and these collections are anticipated to open for sale in early 2026.





Showcasing an elevated selection of modern home designs across its two collections, Vinova will feature expansive two-story floor plans ranging over 4,900 square feet on oversized home sites and offer unrivaled options for personalization at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.





The



Overlook Collection



at Vinova will include 78 new single-family homes ranging from 4,562 to 4,941 square feet, while the



Highlands Collection



will feature 110 luxury homes ranging from 4,023 to 4,421 square feet. Expansive open-concept, two-story floor plans on grand home sites will offer up to 5 bedrooms, up to 5.5 baths, lofts, 3-car garages, and options for offices and multigenerational living suites.





Residents of both collections will enjoy easy access to exceptional master-plan amenities including playgrounds, a picnic area, pickleball courts, a two-acre community park with panoramic views, an interconnected trail system, and more. Residents will be surrounded by every convenience, including popular transit routes, local shopping and dining, and endless outdoor recreation.













“We are excited to be building new homes in this prestigious setting surrounded by incredible views and everyday conveniences in Rancho Cucamonga,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in Rancho Cucamonga.”





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the



Toll Brothers Design Studio



. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Vinova, call (866) 232-1631 or visit



VinovaTollBrothers.com



.







About Toll Brothers







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |



ameck@tollbrothers.com







Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/861a5a42-5881-4d9b-8bb2-4f8cff388379





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.