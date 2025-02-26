Toll Brothers Announces Upcoming 55+ Luxury Community, Willis Brook at Lynnfield, in Massachusetts

Toll Brothers will launch Willis Brook, a luxury 55+ community in Lynnfield, offering customizable homes and resort-style amenities.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers, Inc. has announced the upcoming launch of Willis Brook at Lynnfield, a new luxury community designed for active adults aged 55 and over in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. This exclusive community will feature 66 home sites with one- and two-story single-family designs, offering configurations of 2 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, and 2-car garages, with prices starting at $1.5 million. Residents will benefit from customizable home options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio and enjoy resort-style amenities, including a clubhouse with a fitness center, an outdoor pool, and walking trails. Situated near Sagamore Springs Golf Club and close to downtown Lynnfield, Route 1, and Interstate 95, this community aims to provide a blend of luxury and convenience for its residents. For more information, interested buyers can visit TollBrothers.com/MA or call Toll Brothers directly.

Potential Positives

Toll Brothers is expanding its portfolio with the introduction of Willis Brook at Lynnfield, a new luxury 55+ community, showcasing the company's commitment to catering to the active adult market.

The community features a variety of high-end home designs and personalized options, enhancing the appeal for potential buyers looking for luxury living.

Willis Brook offers a prime location near amenities such as Sagamore Springs Golf Club and Market Street, which increases its attractiveness to prospective residents.

Future onsite resort-style amenities will contribute to the community's desirability, providing an enhanced lifestyle experience for residents.

Potential Negatives

The high entry price of homes starting at $1.5 million may limit the potential buyer pool, particularly in a competitive housing market.

The exclusive nature of the community, limited to 66 home sites, could result in unmet demand and potential disappointment among interested buyers.

Relying heavily on active-adult purchasers may expose the company to market vulnerability, especially if demographic trends shift or if there is a downturn in the housing market for luxury communities.

FAQ

What is Willis Brook at Lynnfield?

Willis Brook at Lynnfield is a new 55+ luxury community in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, offering one- and two-story single-family homes.

What amenities will be available at Willis Brook?

The community will feature resort-style amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, heated outdoor pool, fire pit, and walking trails.

What is the starting price for homes at Willis Brook?

Home prices at Willis Brook will start from $1.5 million, offering flexible floor plans and luxury features.

How can I join the interest list for Willis Brook?

To join the interest list, call (866) 232-1632 or visit TollBrothers.com/MA for more information.

What makes Toll Brothers a leading builder?

Toll Brothers is renowned for its quality craftsmanship, luxury homes, and customization options, serving various buyer demographics for over 58 years.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS C. JR. YEARLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $19,082,785 .

. MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,813 shares for an estimated $5,430,279 .

. PAUL E SHAPIRO sold 3,837 shares for an estimated $514,697

JOHN A MCLEAN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $151,100

CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 312 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 404 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LYNNFIELD, Mass., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Toll Brothers, Inc.





(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest 55+ community,





Willis Brook at Lynnfield





, is coming soon to Lynnfield, Massachusetts. Located just steps from Sagamore Springs Golf Club and minutes from Market Street, this exclusive 55+ community will offer luxury living for active adults in a sought-after setting.





Willis Brook at Lynnfield is an intimate enclave of just 66 home sites, offering one- and two-story single-family home designs with flexible floor plans. Homes will include 2 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, and 2-car garages with outstanding features including first-floor primary suites, versatile lofts, flex spaces, and full basements with the option to finish. Pricing will start from $1.5 million.





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the





Toll Brothers Design Studio





. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.













“Willis Brook at Lynnfield will offer our active-adult residents the perfect blend of luxury and convenience in an exceptional location,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “With beautifully designed homes, resort-style amenities, and the outstanding quality and craftsmanship that Toll Brothers is known for, this community will provide the ideal setting for active adults seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle.”





Future resort-style onsite amenities will include a clubhouse with a fitness center, heated outdoor pool, fire pit, and event lawn, as well as beautiful walking trails at nearby Willis Woods. The community is located just minutes from downtown Lynnfield, Route 1, and Interstate 95, and is only 17 miles from Boston.





For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Willis Brook at Lynnfield, call (866) 232-1632 or visit





TollBrothers.com/MA





.





About Toll Brothers





Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |





ameck@tollbrothers.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0d283df-c60d-48dc-a68d-773cee3baf6c







Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.