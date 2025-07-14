Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Luxury Home Community at Elk Ridge, Utah

Toll Brothers launches a luxury home community in Elk Ridge, Utah, featuring customizable designs and stunning views.

Toll Brothers, Inc., a leading luxury home builder, has announced the launch of its new community, Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge, located in southern Utah County, set against the picturesque Wasatch Range. This exclusive development features luxury single-family homes that range from approximately 4,030 to over 5,889 square feet, with prices starting in the upper $800,000s. Residents can choose from five customizable floor plans offering between 2 to 6 bedrooms and luxurious outdoor living features. The community is surrounded by scenic parks and recreational activities while offering easy access to shopping and dining. The Toll Brothers Design Studio will aid customers in personalizing their homes with various selections. For more information, interested home shoppers can visit the sales center in Elk Ridge or contact the company directly.

Potential Positives

Toll Brothers has expanded its footprint by opening a new luxury community, Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge, enhancing its presence in the Utah market.

The community offers luxurious single-family homes with significant square footage, appealing to a wide range of homebuyers looking for customization and upscale living.

The location provides residents with breathtaking views and access to outdoor activities, which is likely to attract potential buyers interested in a premium lifestyle.

The launch of the state-of-the-art Toll Brothers Design Studio allows for personalized home selections, enhancing customer satisfaction and engagement.

Potential Negatives

High home prices starting from the upper $800,000s may limit market accessibility, particularly for first-time home buyers.

The press release does not address potential environmental concerns or community impact, which could lead to public backlash.

Dependence on luxury market could pose risk if there is an economic downturn affecting consumer spending on high-end housing.

FAQ

What is Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge?

Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge is a luxury single-family home community located in Elk Ridge, Utah, offering stunning views and exclusive living.

What home designs are available at Elk Ridge?

The community features five floor plans ranging from 4,030 to over 5,889 square feet, with various options for personalization.

What is the price range for homes at Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge?

Homes are priced from the upper $800,000s, offering a range of luxury features and customizations.

What amenities can residents expect in Elk Ridge?

Residents will enjoy proximity to parks, outdoor recreation, breathtaking views, and easy access to shopping and dining.

How can I learn more about Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge?

For more information, call (800) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/UT.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL E SHAPIRO sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $748,771

CHRISTINE GARVEY sold 420 shares for an estimated $46,445

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOL in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/08/2025

$TOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TOL recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $TOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $120.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Buck Horne from Raymond James set a target price of $130.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $169.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Tyler Batory from Oppenheimer set a target price of $155.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $175.0 on 05/15/2025

ELK RIDGE, Utah, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Toll Brothers, Inc.





(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced the opening of





Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge





in southern Utah County. Nestled in the foothills of the Wasatch Range, Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge offers luxury single-family homes with breathtaking views and exclusive luxury living in Elk Ridge, Utah.





“Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge is an exceptional community, offering luxurious single-family homes in one of Utah County’s most coveted locations,” said Mark Bailey, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Utah. “With its stunning natural beauty and premier four-season recreation, this community provides an unparalleled lifestyle for our residents.”













Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge features luxury single-family home designs ranging from approximately 4,030 to 5,889+ total square feet. Home shoppers can choose from five stunning floor plans with options for personalization priced from the upper $800,000s. The homes offer 2 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 baths, and 3- to 4-car garages, and luxury outdoor living spaces featuring optional multi-panel sliding glass doors for extended indoor and outdoor entertaining.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the



Toll Brothers Design Studio



. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Residents will enjoy proximity to scenic parks, outdoor activities, and recreation, as well as beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountain Range. The community is conveniently located near major commuter routes, providing easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.





The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at 598 East Birch Lane in Elk Ridge. For more information on Toll Brothers at Elk Ridge, home shoppers are invited to call (800) 289-8655 or visit



TollBrothers.com/UT



.















About Toll Brothers









Toll Brothers, Inc.



, a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit





TollBrothers.com





.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media |



215-938-8169



|





ameck@tollbrothers.com









Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28490263-cb00-4122-8dcd-6460ac66f5dd









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b69fae2-5962-43a7-a974-63c6dcad83b6







Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.