Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Glenrock Community in Summerlin, Las Vegas

Toll Brothers opens Glenrock community in Summerlin, featuring eight luxury home designs starting at $1,565,995.

Toll Brothers, Inc. has officially opened its new luxury home community, Glenrock, in the highly sought-after Summerlin area of Las Vegas, Nevada. This gated neighborhood features eight distinct home designs, ranging from 2,897 to over 4,557 square feet, with options for multigenerational living, and pricing starting at $1,565,995. Residents will enjoy access to a private community park and the broader amenities of Grand Park Village, including extensive trails and recreational opportunities. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open, where home buyers can visit the state-of-the-art Design Studio to personalize their homes. Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas, expressed excitement for home buyers to explore this luxurious new community.

Potential Positives

Toll Brothers announced the opening of Glenrock, a new luxury home community in Summerlin, enhancing its portfolio and presence in the Las Vegas area.

The new community offers eight home designs with a range of spacious layouts, appealing to a variety of home buyers, which can drive sales and market interest.

Glenrock features personalized design options and a state-of-the-art Design Studio, providing a competitive edge by allowing buyers to create customized homes.

The property's location provides access to exclusive amenities and recreational opportunities, positioning Toll Brothers favorably in the desirable Summerlin market.

Potential Negatives

Pricing for homes in the new Glenrock community starts at $1,565,995, which may limit potential buyers in a competitive real estate market.

The announcement does not address any potential environmental impact or community concerns associated with the new development, which may lead to criticism from local residents or advocacy groups.

While the press release highlights luxury offerings, it does not mention any affordable housing options, which could draw negative attention in areas facing housing shortages.

FAQ

What is Glenrock by Toll Brothers?

Glenrock is a new luxury home community in Summerlin, Las Vegas, featuring eight stunning home designs.

Where is the Toll Brothers Sales Center located?

The Sales Center is located at 360 Talon Heights St., Las Vegas, NV.

What amenities are available in Glenrock?

Glenrock offers a private community park, outstanding views, and access to extensive master-plan amenities.

What are the home design options in Glenrock?

Home designs range from 2,897 to 4,557+ square feet, with options for 3 to 5 bedrooms and multigenerational living suites.

How can I get more information about Glenrock?

For more information, call (855) 700-8655 or visit GlenrockByTollBrothers.com.

LAS VEGAS, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Toll Brothers, Inc.





(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest community,





Glenrock





, in the popular Summerlin area of Las Vegas, Nevada. This exclusive, gated neighborhood within Summerlin’s Grand Park Village offers eight new home designs and access to outstanding master-plan amenities. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 360 Talon Heights St. in Las Vegas.





Glenrock brings a new level of sophisticated luxury to Summerlin’s Grand Park Village. Eight stunning Toll Brothers home designs offer spacious floor plans ranging from 2,897 to 4,557+ square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. Home designs with expansive lower-level walk-out terraces and options for multigenerational living suites are available. Pricing starts from $1,565,995.













“We are thrilled for home buyers to experience this incredible new community inside Summerlin’s newest Grand Park Village,” said Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas. “Glenrock will offer residents stunning new home designs with exciting options for personalization to create their true dream home.”





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the



Toll Brothers Design Studio



. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





The community’s location in Summerlin’s Grand Park Village provides Toll Brothers homeowners with a private community park with incredible views and convenient access to master-plan amenities including miles of trails and proximity to abundant outdoor recreation.





For more information on Glenrock, call (855) 700-8655 or visit





GlenrockByTollBrothers.com





.







About Toll Brothers







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit





TollBrothers.com





.







From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.







Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | (215) 938-8169 |





ameck@tollbrothers.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77d219d8-a4b8-452c-83b2-a2a0a8dd8371







