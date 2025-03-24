Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Ascente Luxury Home Community in Reno, Nevada

Toll Brothers' new luxury community, Ascente, opens for sale in Reno, featuring 12 customizable home designs starting in the $1,100,000s.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the new luxury community, Ascente by Toll Brothers, opens opportunities for sales in a highly desirable location in Reno, Nevada.

Ascente offers 12 unique single-family home designs, appealing to a range of buyers with various lifestyle preferences and personalized options.

Potential for significant market impact with homes priced starting in the $1,100,000s, showcasing the company’s positioning in the luxury home market.

Proximity to amenities like schools, shopping, and outdoor activities enhances the attractiveness of the community for prospective buyers.

Potential Negatives

The starting price of homes at Ascente is over $1.1 million, which may limit the potential buyer pool and accessibility for first-time home buyers.

The announcement of move-in dates as far out as fall 2025 may raise concerns about the timeline of project completion and lead to buyer apprehension in a fluctuating market.

FAQ

What is Ascente by Toll Brothers?

Ascente is a new luxury home community by Toll Brothers, located in South Reno, Nevada, featuring 12 unique home designs.

When will homes at Ascente be available for move-in?

Homes at Ascente will be available for move-in starting in fall 2025.

What amenities does Ascente offer residents?

Residents will enjoy walking, hiking, and biking trails, as well as proximity to top schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

What price range can homebuyers expect at Ascente?

Pricing for homes at Ascente starts in the $1,100,000s.

How can prospective buyers learn more about Ascente?

Interested buyers can call (855) 400-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Reno for more information.

Full Release



RENO, Nev., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Toll Brothers, Inc.





(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its highly anticipated community,





Ascente by Toll Brothers





, is now open for sale at 4006 Copper Cove Court in Reno, Nevada. This new luxury community features sophisticated new home designs in a breathtaking South Reno setting, with homes available for move-in as early as fall 2025.





With the ascending Sierra mountains as a backdrop, Ascente offers 12 Toll Brothers single-family home designs with spacious floor plans ranging from 2,600 to 6,372+ square feet. The Copper Rock and Silverskye collections feature unique floor plans and personalization options to suit a variety of lifestyles and preferences. Pricing at Ascente starts in the $1,100,000s.





"It is our great pleasure to introduce Reno’s most exciting new home community located in one of the most desirable areas in our region,” said Donna O'Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. “With innovative new floor plans, impressive architecture, and sensational mountain views from multiple vantage points, Ascente by Toll Brothers is sure to become a premier neighborhood that will redefine luxury living in Northern Nevada.”













Home designs at Ascente offer an array of innovative features and options, including impressive main living areas with high ceilings and ample windows, dual kitchen islands, kitchen prep areas, dynamic loft spaces, media rooms, conservatories, expansive primary suites with secondary retreat rooms, multigenerational living suites, lower-level finished walk-out basements, and RV garages. Expansive covered patios, decks, and balconies maximize and elevate outdoor living spaces with incredible opportunities for unparalleled views.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the





Toll Brothers Design Studio





. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes featuring a carefully curated selection of fixtures and finishes are also available at the community, with move-in dates starting in fall 2025.





Ascente residents will enjoy luxurious amenities including walking, hiking, and biking trails that provide direct access to the surrounding natural beauty. The community’s location offers proximity to top schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment, ensuring convenience alongside tranquility.





For more information on Ascente by Toll Brothers, prospective home buyers are invited to call (855) 400-8655 or visit



TollBrothers.com/Reno



.







About Toll Brothers









Toll Brothers, Inc.



, a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |





ameck@tollbrothers.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c86db007-c1d7-4379-a399-a5bf26cbd93b







