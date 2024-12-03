Toll Brothers announces newest community, Enchanted Bluff in San Antonio, Texas

Toll Brothers (TOL) is pleased to announce that its newest community, Toll Brothers at Enchanted Bluff, is now open for sale in the San Antonio, Texas area. This exceptional new Texas Hill Country community offers expansive one-acre home sites and elegant single- and two-story home designs. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and professionally decorated model home is now open at 8279 Blue Oak Way in Garden Ridge. Toll Brothers at Enchanted Bluff features homes ranging from 3,198 to 5,184+ square feet, each thoughtfully crafted with bright and airy living spaces, stunning covered patios, first-floor primary bedroom suites, 3- to 4-car garages, and versatile loft, flex room, and office options. Homes in the community offer 4 to 5 bedrooms and are priced from the low $900,000s to over $1.14 million. Home buyers will enjoy personalizing their homes with a selection of high-end fixtures and finishes, with expert guidance provided through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience.

