Toll Brothers Announces New Phase of Luxury Home Sites in Missouri City, Texas

Toll Brothers opens new luxury home phase in Missouri City, featuring 15 spacious single-family sites starting in the $600,000s.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers, Inc. has announced the opening of a new phase with 15 home sites in its Toll Brothers at Sienna - Executive Collection community in Missouri City, Texas. This phase features luxury single-family homes on 70-foot-wide lots starting from the low $600,000s. The community, located within the award-winning Sienna master plan, offers a variety of ranch-style and two-story home designs with sizes ranging from 2,871 to over 3,884 square feet, accommodating 4 to 6 bedrooms and up to 4-car garages. Homebuyers can personalize their homes at the Toll Brothers Design Studio and will benefit from resort-style amenities, including the nearby Sawmill Lake Club with a variety of recreational facilities. The area is served by highly regarded schools and offers convenient access to major transportation routes. For further details, potential buyers can contact Toll Brothers or visit their website.

Potential Positives

The opening of 15 new luxury home sites in Missouri City enhances Toll Brothers' presence in a desirable market.

The new phase features luxury single-family homes with prices starting from the low $600,000s, appealing to a broad range of potential buyers.

The community provides exceptional amenities, including a state-of-the-art Design Studio and proximity to resort-style facilities, enhancing the living experience for residents.

Toll Brothers' reputation as the nation's leading builder of luxury homes is reinforced by continued expansion and the positive recognition from industry awards and accolades.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of opening a new phase may imply stagnant sales in current phases, requiring the company to continue expanding to maintain revenue growth.

The starting price of homes at "low $600,000s" may limit the buyer pool in a potentially volatile housing market.

The need to constantly highlight luxury and personalization options could suggest competitive pressure from other luxury home builders in the area.

FAQ

What is Toll Brothers at Sienna - Executive Collection?

Toll Brothers at Sienna - Executive Collection is a luxury home community in Missouri City, Texas, offering 15 new home sites.

What are the prices for homes in this new phase?

Home prices in this new phase start from the low $600,000s for 70-foot-wide single-family homes.

What amenities does the Sienna community offer?

The community features resort-style amenities, including a pool, water park, amphitheater, golf course, and hiking trails.

Where is the Toll Brothers Design Studio located?

The Toll Brothers Design Studio is onsite, allowing home buyers to personalize their homes with professional assistance.

What types of home designs are available?

Home designs include ranch-style and two-story options with sizes ranging from 2,871 to over 3,884 square feet.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Toll Brothers, Inc.



(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is pleased to announce the opening of a new phase of 15 home sites in its



Toll Brothers at Sienna - Executive Collection



community in Missouri City, Texas. This new phase offers luxury single-family homes on 70-foot-wide home sites with prices starting from the low $600,000s. The Toll Brothers model home and Sales Center are open daily at 10123 Stately Crown Drive in Missouri City.





“Toll Brothers at Sienna’s Executive Collection provides home buyers with exceptional amenities, onsite conveniences, and luxury home designs – all of which come together to create an exciting lifestyle that is unmatched in desirable Fort Bend County,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. “With our most popular features already included and unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience, we continue to offer our residents the best in luxury living in the most prestigious locations.”





















Ideally located in the award-winning Sienna master plan, one of Fort Bend County's most desirable communities, Toll Brothers at Sienna - Executive Collection is a luxurious community of single-family homes on 70-foot-wide home sites. Ranch-style and two-story home designs are available, ranging in size from 2,871 to over 3,884 square feet of living space with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. Exterior designs feature Classic, Farmhouse, and Transitional options.





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the



Toll Brothers Design Studio



. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Toll Brothers homeowners will enjoy an array of resort-style amenities while being located adjacent to the Sawmill Lake Club, the newest recreation complex in the Sienna master-plan. The Sawmill Lake Club features an amenity center with a resort-style pool, water park, amphitheater, golf course, and extensive hiking and biking trails. The community also includes onsite public and private schools of the highly sought-after Fort Bend Independent School District, proximity to the Texas Medical Center, and immediate access to the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road and Highway 6.





For more information on Toll Brothers at Sienna - Executive Collection and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Houston, call (833) 289-8655 or visit



TollBrothers.com/Houston



About Toll Brothers







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit





TollBrothers.com





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |



ameck@tollbrothers.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfe19eec-756e-4ffc-abc1-5cd7f48e5100







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.